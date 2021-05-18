California announces $17.5M for public electric vehicle charging in 13 rural counties

The California Energy Commission (CEC) announced that $17.5 million is available to expand public electric vehicle (EV) charging in 13 rural counties. Incentives available through the new Inland Communities Incentive Project will cover up to 75% of EV charging equipment costs. More than a third of the funding is dedicated to installations in under-resourced communities.

Eligible counties include Butte, El Dorado, Imperial, Kings, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare and Yolo.

The effort is one of 10 regional initiatives established under California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) which provides incentive funds for new charging stations at local businesses, shopping centers, gas stations, public facilities, multifamily housing and other community locations throughout the state.

Funding comes from the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, which invests up to $100 million annually to support California communities, increase access to EV charging infrastructure, support innovation and accelerate the deployment of advanced transportation and fuel technologies.

A minimum of 35% of funding will be invested in disadvantaged or low-income communities in all counties, with a minimum of 25% reserved for installations in unincorporated communities in Placer, Solano, Stanislaus and Yolo counties.





A list of counties receiving CALeVIP funding

Since December 2017, CALeVIP has issued more than $138.4 million for EV charging installations across 10 regional incentive projects to support state goals to get 5 million electric vehicles on California roads by 2030 and to install 250,000 vehicle charging stations to service those vehicles.

Currently, the majority of California’s public EV charging stations are located in urban and suburban population centers, according to EV infrastructure experts at the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), administrators of CALeVIP.

Applicants for the Inland Communities Incentive Project can receive $3,500 to $6,000 per connector for a commercial-grade Level 2 EV charger and $30,000 to $80,000 for a high-powered DC fast charger. The higher amounts for both charger types are available for installations in disadvantaged or low-income communities and for Level 2 chargers at multifamily housing located anywhere in the participating counties.

Rebate funds can cover the purchase and installation of charging equipment, electrical infrastructure, utility costs, network agreements and other related costs.

Typical Level 2 chargers deliver 15 to 35 miles of electric driving range per hour of charging and are suited for locations where drivers are parked for a few hours. DC fast chargers can provide more than 150 miles of driving range per hour of charging, which is ideal for major destination areas and along travel corridors.

Property owners and managers interested in installing EV chargers can apply for funding online at the website CALeVIP.org. Applicants can qualify for multiple charger rebates at a location. The website CALeVIP Connects provides information on electric vehicle installers and service providers.