LADWP joins HyDeal LA, targets green hydrogen at $1.50/kg by 2030

The Green Hydrogen Coalition, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and other key partners, launched HyDeal LA, an initiative to achieve at-scale green hydrogen procurement at $1.50/kilogram in the Los Angeles Basin by 2030.

HyDeal LA is a collaboration of developers, green hydrogen off-takers, integrators, equipment manufacturers, investors, and advisors coalescing to overcome the biggest barrier to the green hydrogen economy—its high cost—by launching a commercial green hydrogen cluster at scale.

When used as an alternative to fossil fuels, green hydrogen can enable deep decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors, enable the repurposing of valuable existing infrastructure and support an affordable, responsible energy transition. Benefits to the economy include stable pricing, energy diversity, and increased economic development by reducing our need to import fossil fuels. Green hydrogen can be used to power anything from a power plant, to a steel mill, to a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle.

Independent studies, including the recently completed Los Angeles 100% Renewable Energy Study, point to the need for renewably fueled combustion turbines—available for limited periods—to achieve reliable 100% renewable electricity.

Green hydrogen is the key to reliably achieving 100% renewable energy. We are pleased to join the HyDeal LA effort, which includes an innovative and expanding vendor and development community, to support and help catalyze the supply chain needed to achieve large-scale, low-cost green hydrogen power supply for our local in basin plants. —Martin Adams, General Manager and Chief Engineer at LADWP

Joining HyDeal LA marks another significant initiative around green hydrogen for LADWP, which is leading the conversion of the Intermountain Power Project in Delta, Utah to the world’s first gas turbine intentionally designed and built to operate on 100% carbon free green hydrogen.

HyDeal LA is part of HyDeal North America, a commercialization platform launched by the Green Hydrogen Coalition, which is dedicated to deploying green hydrogen at scale for multi-sectoral decarbonization. HyDeal LA is modeled after HyDeal Ambition, a similar project in Europe committed to producing and purchasing 3.6 million tons of green hydrogen per year for the energy, industry, and mobility sectors at €1.5/kg before 2030.

In addition to LADWP, HyDeal LA leaders include 174 Power Global, Mitsubishi Power, and SoCalGas. Key implementation partners include Clifford Chance, Corporate Value Associates (CVA), Cranmore Partners, Energeia, Marathon Capital, Sheppard Mullin, and Strategen.

Phase 1 of HyDeal LA will architect the high-value competitive supply chain necessary to achieve $1.50/kg delivered green hydrogen in the LA Basin, and achieve in-principle agreement on the necessary terms and conditions to achieve production, storage, transport and delivery of green hydrogen at scale.