First Student orders 260 electric LionC school buses

First Student, the largest student transportation provider in North America, is ordering 260 all-electric LionC school buses from the Lion Electric Company. This is the largest order of school buses by a single customer in Lion’s history. The order will make First Student the largest operator of electric school buses in North America.

Deliveries will take place beginning in the second half of 2021 through the first half of 2023. The buses will be used by Transco, First Student’s subsidiary that operates in Québec.

The company already operates a number of Lion all-electric school buses. As part of the purchase, the LionEnergy team will strategically work with First Student for the selection and installation of necessary infrastructure so that the operator can adequately scale its zero-emission operations.

Over the last decade, Lion has delivered more than 390 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with more than 7 million miles driven since 2016. All of Lion’s vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up, and are manufactured at Lion’s North American facility, which has a current capacity to produce 2,500 electric trucks per year.