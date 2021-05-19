Kia introduces EV6 electric crossover in US

The all-new 2022 Kia EV6 crossover arrives as the brand’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV). The introduction of EV6 signals the US launch of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models across the world by 2026.





Starting with the EV6, Kia’s EV lineup will carry a unique naming convention. The “EV” designation will be followed by a number that indicates the car’s position in the lineup.

The EV6 is based on the E-GMP modular platform, which maximizes development efficiency and enables the Kia brand to expand its dedicated EV portfolio across multiple vehicle segments— sedans, CUVs, SUVs—in a short time and with minimal complexity. The architecture provides an adaptable foundation with a long wheelbase and wide stance.





The EV6’s proportions unify Kia’s all-new “Opposites United” design language and deliver crossover functionality. The visual language combines classic sports car inspiration with high-tech cues, modern CUV styling and a coupe-like profile. The EV6 has the same 114.2-inch wheelbase as the Kia Telluride, and compares with the width of a Ford Mustang Mach E (74 inches) and the wheelbase and ground clearance of a Tesla Model Y (6.6 inches).

The EV platform also enables performance, AWD capability, and ultra-fast charging times. The vehicle delivers up to an estimated 300-miles of all-electric range (AER), vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes sustainable materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 also offers 21 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with semi-autonomous driver capabilities including Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2).





The first EV6 models are expected to go on sale in early 2022 in all 50 states with the GT arriving in late 2022.

E-GMP. E-GMP serves as the core technology for the next generation of Kia EVs. Highlights include:

Rear-wheel-biased; available AWD capability with front electric motor

Strong body structure utilizing 75% high-strength steel (HSS) and ultra-high strength steel (UHSS)

Five-link rear suspension

World’s first mass-produced integrated drive axle (IDA) to enhance ride comfort and handling, combining wheel bearings with the drive shaft to save weight

A long wheelbase and short overhangs maximize interior space with flat floor, no tunnel layout

Underfloor mounted battery placement enables low center of gravity for stability

At the heart of EV6 is an energy-dense Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (80/10/10) battery pack available in two sizes: 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. The low-mounted, underfloor pack delivers energy to both RWD and AWD electric motor layouts with varying horsepower at the front and rear axles.

EV6 offers up to 576 horsepower and an extended AER up to a targeted 300 miles across several configurations (AER for specific drivetrain configurations will be announced closer to the EV6’s on-sale date):

Drive Pack Motor Output 0-60 RWD 58.0 kWh 160 kW 167 hp na RWD 77.4 kWh 160 kW 218 hp na AWD 77.4 kWh 70 kW (f)

160 kW (r) 313 hp 5.1 s AWD (GT) 77.4 kWh 160 kW (f)

270 kW (r) 576 hp < 3.5 s

The EV6’s advanced battery system enables the convenience of ultra-fast charging with the following features and capabilities:

World’s first patented multi-charging system supporting 400v and 800v DC charging, which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW

800v DC fast charging from a 350-kW charger allows nearly 70 miles added in less than 5 minutes; up to 210-miles (10-to-80 percent) added in under 18 minutes

11kW on-board charger (OBC) for Level 2 recharging from 10-to-100 percent in 7 hours, 10 minutes (240v AC, at 40-amps) for the larger 77.4 kWh battery versions

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality makes EV6 a power source on wheels to support everything from computers to home improvement projects to camping and tailgating. Electricity flows from the high-energy battery to an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), providing 1900 watts of power to electrical appliances, devices, tools and recreational equipment. The system highlights include:

110V power outlet located in a socket on front of second row seat base; adapter to draw power from the external charge port

From a full charge, power can be drawn from the vehicle for 36 or more consecutive hours

EV6 is able to charge vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) at 1.1 kW, equivalent to a 110V charger

EV6 First Edition. In a first for the brand, Kia will offer a special EV6 First Edition available by advanced reservation at Kia.com starting 3 June. Limited to 1,500 units, the EV6 First Edition offers the styling of the standard design, which includes exterior details such as black wheel arches in a fully loaded package.

The Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, wide sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system and a two-year subscription to SiriusXM7 are among the upgrades in the EV6 First Edition, along with dual-motor AWD and a 77.4 kWh battery.