Lexus passes cumulative global sales of 2M electrified vehicles; HEVs and BEV

Lexus announced that the luxury brand eclipsed the milestone of 2 million global sales of electrified vehicles—hybrids and battery-electric—at the end of April 2021. In 2020, 33% of the Lexus models sold globally were of the electrified variety.





Since the launch of the RX400h hybrid in 2005, Lexus has continued to expand its lineup of electrified vehicles to provide a wide range of options. Lexus now sells nine models of electrified vehicles in approximately 90 countries and regions around the world.

Under the “Lexus Electrified” vision announced in 2019, Lexus will evolve its electrification technology. By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs. That year is also the target for the brand to offer electrified vehicle options across the entire Lexus product range.





The future expectation is that the sales of electrified models will exceed that of the pure-gasoline variety. In addition, by 2050, Lexus will achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle such as materials, parts, and vehicle manufacturing along with logistics, driving, and disposal/recycling.