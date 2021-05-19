Stellantis, Foxconn to form JV to develop breakthrough digital cockpits and personalized connected services

Stellantis NV and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (Foxconn), together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd., (FIH) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50/50 voting rights joint venture aimed at accelerating development timelines to bring innovative in-vehicle user experiences enabled by advanced consumer electronics, HMI interfaces and services.

Mobile Drive will combine Stellantis’ global vehicle design and engineering expertise with Foxconn’s global development in the rapidly changing software and hardware realms of smartphones and consumer electronics. The combination is intended to position Mobile Drive at the forefront of global efforts to deliver a new frontier of in-cabin information and entertainment capabilities, seamlessly connected inside and outside the vehicles in which they are installed.

Today, there’s something that matters just as much as beautiful design or innovative technology, it’s how the features inside our vehicles improve the lives of our customers. Software is a strategic move for our industry and Stellantis intends to lead with Mobile Drive, a company that will enable the swift development of connectivity features and services that mark the next great evolution of our industry, just as electrification technology has. —Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis

All development by Mobile Drive will be co-owned by Stellantis and Foxconn. The Netherlands-based joint venture will operate as an automotive supplier, competitively bidding to supply software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers.

Mobile Drive will focus on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development with software innovations expected to include artificial intelligence-based applications, 5G communication, upgraded over-the-air services, e-commerce opportunities and smart cockpit integrations.

Foxconn and Stellantis previously partnered in the development of the Airflow Vision design concept, displayed at CES. The concept demonstrated the thinking of both companies in a next-generation, premium transportation and user experience.