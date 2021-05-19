Toyota taps ZF and Mobileye to develop ADAS for future multiple vehicle platforms

Toyota has selected ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company, to develop Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years. As part of the agreement, ZF, one of the world’s number one producers of automotive cameras driven by Mobileye technology, will also supply its Gen21 mid-range radar and be responsible for the integration of camera and radar in Toyota vehicles.

The ZF and Mobileye combination leverages computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, localization, mapping, and best-in-class lateral vehicle control technology for systems such as lane keeping/lane centering. This new relationship with Toyota marks the first time that ZF and Mobileye have been nominated with their ADAS systems for Toyota and significantly extends the reach of Mobileye and ZF safety technology to enhance safety and driver convenience functions on world roadways.





ZF and Mobileye will collaborate closely to produce advanced camera technology integrated with ZF radar technology to power key advanced driver assistance platforms in Toyota vehicles. Mobileye’s EyeQ4, one of the most advanced application-specific vision computing system-on-a-chip (SoC) currently available, will be combined with ZF’s Gen21 mid-range radar technology to interpret the environment around Toyota vehicles precisely. Together, these technologies will help prevent and mitigate collisions while yielding best-in-class lateral and longitudinal vehicle control.

ZF’s Gen21 mid-range radar is a high-performance 77GHz front radar designed to meet 2022+ Euro NCAP 5-Star Safety Ratings and enable L2/L2+ Automated Driving functions. It is scalable to vehicle manufacturer needs and offers both a wide field of view at low speeds to assist in pedestrian detection to support systems like automatic emergency braking (AEB) and a longer detection range at high speeds for systems like adaptive cruise control.