Ford unveils F-150 Lightning electric pickup; starting at $39,974; arriving in 2022

Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning battery-electric pickup. Arriving in spring 2022, F-150 Lightning will be available in four series and two battery options at more than 2,300 EV-certified Ford dealers across the country, with the option for fleet customers to access Ford’s complete ecosystem of connected data and telematics services via Ford Commercial Solutions.

F-150 Lightning offers a standard-range battery targeting 230 miles of EPA-estimated range and an extended-range battery targeting 300 miles of EPA-estimated range.





2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, Lariat, XLT

The commercial-oriented entry model starts at $39,974 MSRP before any federal or state tax credits, while the mid-series XLT model starts at $52,974 MSRP, offering additional comfort and technology. Ford is taking reservations with a $100 deposit.

The F-150 Lightning is a massive moment for our Ford team. America’s No. 1 auto brand is going zero emissions with America’s favorite vehicle. It’s quicker than a Raptor, with standard 4x4 and independent rear suspension; a power frunk, enough juice to run your house for three days or power an awesome tailgate; and it will forever improve with over-the-air updates. It will be built at the Rouge factory, where Henry Ford changed the world and my grandfather punched in every day. F-150 Lightning represents all that our country can do when we push for progress. —Ford President and CEO Jim Farley

F-150 Lightning targets 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of near instantaneous torque—more than any F-150 before it—and a 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery, based on typical industry methodology.





F-150 Lightning targets a maximum 2,000 pounds of payload in the standard-range model with 18-inch wheels, and a maximum 10,000 pounds of available towing capacity on XLT and Lariat trucks with the extended-range battery and Max Trailer Tow Package. The low center of gravity brings even more confident handling whether traveling along rain-slicked roads or through sand.

The military-grade aluminum alloy body and upgraded frame support the advanced battery, while the first F-Series independent rear suspension and low center of gravity help improve isolation from the road, provide a more stable ride and reduce steering roll, while maintaining the durability and reliability expected from F-150.

We’re not here to make an electric truck for the few—Ford is committed to building one that solves real problems for real people. F-150 Lightning delivers everything we’ve said electric vehicles can offer, plus the capability expected from a Built Ford Tough truck—not just near instant torque but powerful towing and hauling customers can depend on. —Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company

F-150 Lightning offers numerous intelligent features, such as available Onboard Scales, which uses the truck’s sensors to estimate payload and tell customers how much they’re hauling. Because payload can impact range, Onboard Scales is integrated with Intelligent Range to help ensure F-150 Lightning gives an accurate estimate of how far you can go. F-150 Lightning debuts available Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which automatically controls steering, throttle and brake inputs to make hitching trailers even easier.

Also making its F-Series debut on select vehicles is available Phone As A Key. When activated, this allows customers to lock, unlock and start their truck without taking their phone out of their pocket or using a key fob.

Debuting on F-150 Lightning is available Ford Intelligent Backup Power, turning the truck into a power source for a home. With the ability to offload 9.6 kilowatts of power, Ford Intelligent Backup Power keeps the lights on during an outage while providing security by powering home appliances, security systems and more.

With Ford Intelligent Backup Power, enabled by the available 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home management system Ford can help install, F-150 Lightning automatically kicks in to power your house. Once power is restored, the truck automatically reverts to charging its battery. Based on an average 30kWh of use per day, F-150 Lightning with extended-range battery provides full-home power for up to three days, or as long as 10 days if power is rationed, with results varying based on energy usage.

In the future, Ford will introduce Ford Intelligent Power, which can use the truck to power homes during high-cost, peak-energy hours while taking advantage of low-cost overnight rates to charge the vehicle in time for your morning drive. This can help save money on electricity that powers your vehicle and home while also taking pressure off the grid in peak usage times.

Ford is also teaming up with leading solar company Sunrun to facilitate easy installation of the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system. Through this collaboration, customers will also have the opportunity to install solar energy on their home, enabling them to power their household with clean, affordable energy and charge their F-150 Lightning with the power of the sun.

With enhanced Pro Power Onboard, customers can take advantage of built-in electrical outlets to directly power a variety of tools, electronics and appliances away from home. Standard on base trims is 2.4 kilowatts of power with the option for more, while Lariat and Platinum series come standard with 9.6 kilowatts of power—a combination of up to 2.4 kilowatts available through the frunk and up to 7.2 kilowatts through outlets in the cab and bed.

Customers receive a FordPass notification if their truck’s battery falls below one-third of its total range, and they can even set the truck to stop using Pro Power Onboard if the battery level approaches the distance to the nearest charging station.

Frunk. Under the hood is a frunk offering dedicated storage space that’s secure, lockable and easily accessible by a powered open and close system. This spacious area targets 400 liters of volume and 400 pounds of payload – enough to stow two carry-on bags and one checked bag, or two sets of golf clubs.

Designed with bumper-height clearance, this water-resistant space comes equipped with four electrical outlets, two USB chargers and a drainable floor that can double as a food and beverage container. With 2.4 kilowatts of power, there’s enough capability to plug in power tools, TVs, laptops, speakers, crockpots and more.

Off-road drive modes. F-150 Lightning offers off-road performance, with a 4x4 system featuring four selectable drive modes: Normal, Sport, Off Road and Tow/Haul. Rugged underbody protection keeps the battery safe, with metal skid plates shielding both the battery and inboard motors from tough terrain. The battery itself is secured inside waterproof casing surrounded by crash-absorption protection and has been tested at temperatures as extreme as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure Lightning can perform when needed most.

F-150 Lightning sports a state-of-the-art liquid cooling system and powertrain layout that expertly manages heat distribution across the vehicle. Improved cooling systems and components ensure the truck can thrive even in the toughest driving ordeals.

F-150 Lightning will make use of the new, state-of-the-art Rouge Electric Vehicle Center—which will also be a zero-waste-to-landfill site. Ford is investing $700 million into the historic Rouge Complex, adding 500 new jobs and employing advanced sustainable manufacturing technology to build the truck as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.