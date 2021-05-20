Consortium developing green hydrogen megaproject in Oman

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
20 May 2021

An international consortium comprising OQ, which is the Sultanate of Oman’s global integrated energy company, InterContinental Energy, the leading dedicated green fuels developer, and EnerTech, a Kuwait government-backed clean energy investor and developer, is developing an integrated green fuels mega project in Oman.

The consortium has been collaborating on the project for more than three years, which will consist of 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable solar and wind energy at full capacity to produce millions of tons of zero-carbon green hydrogen per annum.

The hydrogen can be used locally, exported directly, or converted into green ammonia for international export. The consortium partners will leverage their broad existing commercial relationships and partnerships to secure long-term product sales agreements.

Given the site’s strategic location between Europe and Asia, as well as excellent solar irradiance and wind resource facing the Arabian Sea, the development is positioned to offer a secure and reliable supply of green fuels globally at a competitive price.

Green hydrogen is expected by some to grow into a US$2.5-trillion market by

2050. Demand comes from the shipping sector, which requires green ammonia for its significant decarbonization needs; the aviation sector, which will utilize synthetic fuels made from green hydrogen; parts of the ground transportation sector, such as rail and trucking, which are expected to adopt green hydrogen as a fuel source; as well as heavy industry located in areas such as North West Europe that will use green hydrogen to fuel their industrial processes including the production of steel.

In addition, power companies across East Asia with a legacy reliance on coal and gas are planning to transition to green ammonia in order to reduce their carbon emissions.

The consortium has been conducting wind and solar monitoring analysis in Al Wusta Governorate in Central Oman since 2019. Renewable power generation will benefit from very high and stable levels of solar and wind energy, exhibiting the optimal diurnal profile of strong wind at night and reliable sun during the day. The project is also located near the coast for seawater intake and electrolysis. Existing energy infrastructure in Oman provides additional future options to develop synthetic fuels for the aviation sector, which will be critical for decarbonization.

The project will help transform Oman’s skills base and technical expertise in renewable energy, providing a significant number of high value jobs during site construction and operation. Given the amount of equipment required at a project of this scale, it could also support the development of Oman’s renewable energy supply chain manufacturing and expertise.

OQ is proud to announce our biggest project in this field, which aims to maximise utilization of Oman’s natural resources of wind and solar to produce green hydrogen. Alternative energy is a key driver for OQ’s long-term growth and a cornerstone of its strategy. It is also in-line with the country’s ambitious Oman Vision 2040 that aims to diversify the nation’s resources and maximise the financial value derived. We are pleased with the progress of the project so far and look forward to continuing development in collaboration with our partners.

—Salim Al Huthaili, CEO Alternative Energy at OQ

Posted on 20 May 2021 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background, Power-to-Gas | | Comments (2)

Comments

mahonj

Yes, that, or something like it is the way to do H2 at scale.
Make it somewhere very sunny (or windy or whatever) and transport it as green methane.
Lots of countries in the sun belt could do this at whatever scale they can afford.

Posted by: mahonj | 20 May 2021 at 02:12 AM

Davemart

This is big, but do-able scale.

The US installed 19GWp of solar, and 14GWp of wind in 2020, so this is within capabilities.

Topsoe Haldor are also installing a 500MW electrolyser plant, so the scale is getting there.

They were the suppliers of choice for the Saudi project, converting renewables to ammonia for export with their highly efficient SOEC

Posted by: Davemart | 20 May 2021 at 02:21 AM

