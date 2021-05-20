Rolls-Royce launches new SAF service for business aviation customers

Rolls-Royce is further strengthening its commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by launching a new service—SAFinity, which will initially cater for business aviation customers. This flexible programme combines independently verified sustainability projects with a direct investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, aiming to further support and accelerate the availability and use of SAF in the aviation industry.

SAFinity enables business aviation customers to operate flights in a carbon-neutral way. It is available for all business aircraft and engines from any manufacturer and is part of the company’s ongoing ambition to play a leading role in enabling the sectors in which it operates to reach net zero carbon by 2050.

On the occasion of EBACE Connect—the virtual European business aviation convention & exhibition—Rolls-Royce and Luxaviation Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will make the Luxembourgian company, which is one of the world’s largest business aircraft operators, the launch customer for this new service.

As the leader in business aviation services we are excited about bringing our pioneering service SAFinity to the market and with Luxaviation Group we found the perfect, sustainability-focused launch partner to start at reasonable scale. While we are also working on electrification or hydrogen technologies as long-term alternatives to fossil fuels, the use of SAF as a low-emission solution is essential to today’s decarbonisation of long-distance air travel and we actively support the ramp-up of its availability to the aviation industry. —Frank Moesta, Senior Vice President Strategy & Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce Deutschland