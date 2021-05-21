Daimler Truck and Shell target accelerated rollout of hydrogen-based trucking in Europe; refueling infrastructure and rollout of fuel-cell vehicles

Daimler Truck AG and Shell New Energies NL B.V. are partnering to drive the adoption of hydrogen-based fuel-cell trucks in Europe. The companies plan to support the decarbonization of road freight by building-out hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure and placing fuel-cell trucks in customers’ hands.





Shell intends initially to rollout a hydrogen-refueling network joining three green hydrogen production hubs at the Port of Rotterdam, Cologne and Hamburg. From 2024, Shell aims to launch heavy-duty refueling stations between the three locations and Daimler Truck aims to hand over the first heavy-duty hydrogen trucks to customers subsequently in 2025.

The plan aims to expand the hydrogen powered freight corridor continuously, which will cover 1200 kilometers by 2025, in order to deliver 150 hydrogen refueling stations and around 5,000 Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty fuel cell trucks by 2030.

Shell and Daimler Truck aim to deliver the optimal hydrogen infrastructure network by designing the network based on customer needs and usage patterns. The agreement also includes the joint aim to establish an open refueling standard defining the interaction and interface between the truck and the refueling station in order to realize customer friendly, cost efficient, reliable and safe hydrogen refuelling. Both companies invite other potential partners to join them in their efforts.

Shell and Daimler Truck are convinced that hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks will be key for enabling CO 2 -neutral transportation in the future. With this unparalleled collaboration between two major players of the industry, we are pioneers in tackling the question of what should come first: infrastructure or vehicles. The answer is that both have to go hand in hand and we are both excited by this important step. —Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG

Both Daimler Truck and Shell are founding members of the recently launched H2Accelerate consortium and consider the group a key vehicle to support the rollout of hydrogen-powered transport in Europe. Daimler Truck and Shell remain fully committed to working with the consortium and aim to work through H2Accelerate to enable their rollout plans in the coming decade.