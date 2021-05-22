PowerCell Sweden presents industrialized fuel cell module optimized for marine power applications
PowerCell Sweden AB is presenting PowerCellution Marine System 200, an industrialized high-power fuel cell module with low weight and a compact format, especially developed for the electrification of marine applications. (PowerCellution is the product brand owned by PowerCell Sweden AB.)
Last year, PowerCell Sweden presented its prioritized strategic growth segments; the marine segment is one of these. The PowerCellution Marine Systems 200 was developed to facilitate the transition to more stringent emissions regulations for customers in the marine segment. The module is built on several fuel cell systems integrated into a single unit. Each module has a power of 200 kW but can easily be connected in parallel to achieve power in the megawatt range.
The module, which has been developed in close collaboration with customers and in dialogue with leading maritime classification societies, is fully classifiable in accordance with IMO’s marine standards and requirements. The main component is the proven PowerCell S3 fuel cell stack.
In April 2020, PowerCell Sweden AB reported an order for a 3.2 MW marine fuel cell system from a leading European shipyard. Earlier this year, PowerCell Sweden received an order for a marine fuel cell module from Norwegian Prototech AS.
PowerCell was founded in 2008 as an industrial spinout from the Volvo Group.
I am wondering if this is to use compressed hydrogen, or ammonia or methanol for on board reforming?
There seems to be a variety of fuelling solutions for marine applications, which may make it tougher to roll out infrastructure, but I suppose that is inevitable and even a positive at this stage of the game, as I prefer rival solutions duking it out to theorising based on 'first principles' or whatever.
Posted by: Davemart | 22 May 2021 at 01:02 AM
I see no major problem propelling ships with H2, other than the cost compared to bunker fuel, but you can legislate for that. If shipping costs a bit more, it won't kill anyone. As Dave says, the actual hydrogen carrier can be worked out in the market / technically.
I do not see H2 as a source for aircraft any time soon as the requirements are too tough in terms of size, safety, weight for a given power/energy level. Weight and size are much less of a problem with ships.
But you never know what is round the corner - an ammonia or a methanol economy.
And once things take off and reach scale, the costs tumble.
Posted by: mahonj | 22 May 2021 at 06:50 AM
@mahonj
Airbus fancy hydrogen, and reckon they can have planes in service as early as 2035, so for a company like them it would seem likely that they have done a fair amount of the grunt work on working out containment etc:
https://www.airbus.com/innovation/zero-emission/hydrogen/zeroe.html
Posted by: Davemart | 22 May 2021 at 08:49 AM