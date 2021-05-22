PowerCell Sweden presents industrialized fuel cell module optimized for marine power applications

PowerCell Sweden AB is presenting PowerCellution Marine System 200, an industrialized high-power fuel cell module with low weight and a compact format, especially developed for the electrification of marine applications. (PowerCellution is the product brand owned by PowerCell Sweden AB.)

Last year, PowerCell Sweden presented its prioritized strategic growth segments; the marine segment is one of these. The PowerCellution Marine Systems 200 was developed to facilitate the transition to more stringent emissions regulations for customers in the marine segment. The module is built on several fuel cell systems integrated into a single unit. Each module has a power of 200 kW but can easily be connected in parallel to achieve power in the megawatt range.

The module, which has been developed in close collaboration with customers and in dialogue with leading maritime classification societies, is fully classifiable in accordance with IMO’s marine standards and requirements. The main component is the proven PowerCell S3 fuel cell stack.

In April 2020, PowerCell Sweden AB reported an order for a 3.2 MW marine fuel cell system from a leading European shipyard. Earlier this year, PowerCell Sweden received an order for a marine fuel cell module from Norwegian Prototech AS.

PowerCell was founded in 2008 as an industrial spinout from the Volvo Group.