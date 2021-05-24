Average 2020 crude carbon intensity for California rose 7% to 13.41 gCO2e/MJ

Each year, the California Air Resources Board (ARB) posts the Annual Crude Average carbon intensity for crude oil delivered to California refineries. In 2020, although the volume of crude supplied to refineries dropped to 476,730,992 barrels from 584,313,143 the year before, the average carbon intensity (CI) rose to 13.41 gCO 2 e/MJ from 12.52 in 2019.

The annual crude average carbon intensity values are a volume-weighted average of the carbon intensities for the crudes supplied in a given year.

The annual CI value flows into the calculation of a three-year California Crude Average carbon intensity. With the 2020 value, the Three-Year avewrage is 12.71 gCO 2 e/MJ—greater than the baseline of 11.78 gCO 2 e/MJ plus 0.10 gCO 2 e/MJ. Therefore, based on the California LCFS regulation, incremental deficits will be added to each regulated party’s compliance obligation.

The largest portion of crude supplied to California refineries in 2020 came from within the state itself: 148,013,383 barrels, or 31%. The second-largest portion came from Alaska: 91,118,748 barrels, or 19%.





Saudi Arabian oil accounted for 11% (52,372,452 barrels) and Iraq provided 10% (45,901,399). Ecuador was another large single contributor, with 11% (55,091,542).