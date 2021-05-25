Hyundai reveals IONIQ 5 EV for North America

Hyundai Motor North America introduced the IONIQ 5 (earlier post), an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) with a targeted driving range of 300 miles, design inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept (unveiled at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 in Frankfurt ), relevant technology and ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80% SoC in as little as 18 minutes.





IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025.





e-GMP

IONIQ 5 will initially be sold in Hyundai stores in the 10 zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) states plus Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Arizona followed by a broader rollout in 2022.

In the future, Hyundai dealers will offer a simple automobile subscription service for IONIQ shoppers. This subscription service will feature a single, all-inclusive monthly payment, covering the vehicle, insurance and maintenance.

Following the launch of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will expand its BEV lineup with IONIQ 6, a midsize electric sedan (e.g., Sonata-class), and IONIQ 7, a three-row mid-size (e.g., Palisade-class) electric SUV. Hyundai is targeting a range of more than 300 miles for both the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 7.

IONIQ 5 enters an increasingly populated electric compact SUV segment in the US, joining Volkswagen’s ID.4, Ford’s Mach-e, Kia’s EV6, and, of course, Tesla’s Model Y.

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of drive motors to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack to two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower (74 kW front + 165 kW rear) and 446 lb-ft (605 N·m) of torque. An IONIQ 5 with this configuration can go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than 5 seconds. The single-motor layout with a rear motor offers 225 horsepower (168 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 N·m) of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD).

When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5’s targeted maximum driving range on a single charge is 300 miles. The targeted range of the dual motor all-wheel drive SE & SEL models is 269 miles. The top-of-the-line Limited AWD model has a targeted range of 244 miles. All configurations have a top speed of 115 MPH and can tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 1,500 pounds.

Hyundai attributes its range, performance and charging results to:

High voltage battery system that is 7% more energy dense than previous generation;

High efficiency inverter (SiC) and PM motor that deliver 5% more range than previous generation;

Combined Charging System 400V/800V: 18 min 80% charge at 800V and able to charge from existing 400V infrastructure;

Integrated charging control system that delivers 50% more charging power and Vehicle to Load (V2L) capability; and

Front motor disconnect actuator system (DAS) that provides a range increase of 6% of AWD EV;

IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, and can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes. If the owner only has five minutes to spare, the IONIQ 5 can recoup about 68 miles of range using a 350-kW fast charger. The standard 10.9 kW on-board charger completes a full charge in 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 charging.

Unlimited 30-minute fast charging for two years. Recently, Hyundai Motor America (HMA) collaborated with Electrify America to support owners of the 2021 Kona Electric and IONIQ plug-in sedans with 250 kWh of included DC Fast charging in the all- new Electrify America app.

To support IONIQ 5 customers, HMA will continue to partner with Electrify America by offering unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years from the date of purchase on their rapidly growing network of ultra-fast chargers. Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with more than 3,500 ultra-fast chargers either open or in development by the end of 2021. HMA will provide more details about the charging plan when the IONIQ 5 goes on sale in the fall.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L). IONIQ 5 also provides a V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment. It serves as a charger on wheels. This function can even be used to charge a stranded EV.

It is suited for powering necessities during a power outage, tailgate parties, camping or outdoor projects (1.9 kW peak power using a standard 120-volt outlet). The V2L function is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices on the Limited trim. This second outlet is similar to what you would find on a commercial airliner.

Interior space. IONIQ 5’s crossover body type achieves unique proportions and short overhangs due to its elongated wheelbase. Measuring 182.5 inches in overall length, 74.4 inches wide and 63.0-inches tall on a 118.1-inch wheelbase, IONIQ 5 offers large-car-like interior space in a compact CUV. IONIQ 5’s wheelbase is almost 4 inches longer when compared with a Hyundai Palisade midsize CUV, but its overall length is 14 inches shorter than Palisade’s.





IONIQ 5’s interior takes full advantage of E-GMP’s all-electric packaging, steer-by-wire and shift-by-wire systems to provide a nearly flat floor for maximum passenger and cargo space. E-GMP maximizes interior space through its long wheelbase and short front and rear overhangs.

With the battery pack mounted beneath the floor, between the front and rear wheel axles, the E-GMP architecture creates a flat floor for the cabin. This provides more legroom for passengers, while enabling various arrangements for the front and rear seats. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has more passenger volume (106.5 cu. ft.) when compared with Ford Mustang Mach-E (101.1 cu. ft.) and Volkswagen ID.4 (99.9 cu. ft.). There is also a new separate cooling block structure which helps make the battery pack more compact. With energy density enhanced by around 10% compared to existing EV battery technology, the battery packs are lighter, can be mounted lower in the body, and liberate more cabin space.

IONIQ 5 provides 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, which increases up to 59.3 cubic feet when the second-row seats are folded. For added versatility, the second-row seats can slide forward up to 5.3 inches, recline, and also fold in a 60:40 ratio.

The interior’s most notable feature is the Universal Island moveable center console that can slide back and forth 5.5 inches. This movement, flat floor and gear selector located behind the steering wheel allow the driver to freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot.

Premium head-up display with AR technology. For the first time in a Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features a Head-Up Display (HUD) with Augmented Reality (AR) mode, essentially turning the windshield into a display screen. Drivers can choose to use AR technology to project relevant information, such as turn-by-turn navigation, advanced safety and the car’s surroundings nearly 4 feet (44 inches) in front of their line of sight on the road. This allows drivers to process information quickly while keeping their attention on the road ahead.





SmartSense ADAS. IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

HDA 2 helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway. It also helps center IONIQ 5 in the lane, even around a curve by controlling the steering wheel. The system actively responds to close-range low-speed cut-ins by other drivers and will automatically assist lane changes in certain conditions simply by activating the turn signal. HDA 2 also adjusts steering feel according to drive mode.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Machine Learning tailors the SCC to mimic the driver’s unique tendencies for acceleration and spacing with the vehicle ahead. The system is able to learn the driver’s behavior even when SCC is not activated. By observing the timing and responsiveness of the driver’s acceleration and the following distance maintained, the system can approximate similar behavior when SCC is activated.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) can detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and can help avoid a collision with any one of them. It includes Junction Turning, Junction Crossing, Lane-Changing Oncoming and Side along with Evasive Steering Assist.

FCA with Junction Turning activates the brakes if it detects oncoming traffic when the driver is turning left at an intersection. FCA with Junction Crossing senses vehicles approaching from the side when the driver is going straight through an intersection. FCA with Lane-Change Oncoming and Side makes switching lanes safer.

If FCA senses an approaching car that has crossed the center line when the driver is changing lines, it automatically assists with avoidance steering, if there is no danger of secondary accidents. If a potential secondary accident is detected, FCA will only produce a warning. When the FCA system detects a vehicle in the adjacent lane switching into a lane at the same time, avoidance steering is provided.

Other semi-autonomous driving features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which adjusts vehicle speed to match the speed limit, and High Beam Assist (HBA), which automatically turns high beams on and off to avoid blinding oncoming drivers.

IONIQ 5 has several driver attention-related functions to ensure safety at all times by detecting if the driver is drowsy or distracted. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) displays the driver’s attention level and provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected and recommends a rest if needed. DAW sounds a warning if the vehicle remains stopped for a long period of time (such as at a traffic signal) and the driver doesn’t react quickly enough when the vehicle ahead starts moving.

Several functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle by using radar to detect other vehicles and applies differential braking, when necessary. BCA is particularly useful in situations such as changing lanes or exiting from parallel parking. Another function, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), uses a camera to show the driver views to the left and the right of the vehicle on the cluster screen if the driver indicates to change lanes.

Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which helps prevent backseat passengers from stepping out into danger by using radar to detect nearing vehicles. When the occupant opens the door to exit the vehicle after a stop, if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected, the system provides a warning. The system also helps keep the rear door closed through operation of the electronic child lock.

A variety of parking assistance features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier than before. Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. This feature works for both parallel and perpendicular parking and can be activated via a button on the vehicle’s smart key.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) uses an array of strategically located cameras to give the driver a 360-degree view of the area surrounding the vehicle, making it easier to park in tight spaces. Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) works to help avoid collisions while backing up. If an obstacle is detected via the rear-view camera or rear ultrasonic sensors, PCA will display a warning and, if necessary, apply the brakes. Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can display and sound a warning, or apply the brakes, when a car approaches from the left or right side and the driver does not stop.

In-car payment system. Hyundai is developing a hassle-free in-car payment system for the IONIQ 5. This system will bring in-car credit card payment capabilities to IONIQ 5 customers via the infotainment screen. In-car credit card payment will be available with major brands and allow drivers to do the following:

Find and pay for EV charging

Order and pay for food / coffee to go

Find, reserve and pay for parking

OTA updates to the multimedia and navigation system. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and multimedia software. These updates are also available at no charge via Hyundai web portal and are available twice a year in April and October.