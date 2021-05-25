Ford introduces F-150 Lightning Pro electric pickup targeted at commercial customers

Ford unveiled the all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro, a version of the electric F-150 Lightning (earlier post) targeted at commercial customers. The Pro joins E-Transit in the lineup of Ford work-ready electric vehicles, backed by a nationwide network offering EV-certified fleet sales, service and financing.





Registrations have opened at Fleet.Ford.com; when the pickup arrives next year, it will be supported by an established network of 644 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the US offering sales, service, financing and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 EV-certified Ford dealers.

With a starting MSRP of $39,974 before tax incentives, the always-on 4x4 F-150 Lightning Pro with the standard range battery targets an EPA-estimated 230-mile range and includes a complimentary 32-amp Ford Mobile Charger, making the transition affordable for small and medium-size businesses.

Targeted to generate 426 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque (1051 N·m) with its standard lithium-ion battery, the base truck has a targeted 2,000-pound maximum payload capacity and is targeting up to 5,000 pounds of towing capability—and up to 7,700 pounds with the optional Max Trailer Tow package. For all models, maximum payload is based on accessories and vehicle configuration.

Where more power, towing and range are needed, F-150 Lightning Pro can be optioned as an extended-range version with a targeted EPA-estimated 300-mile range† starting at an MSRP of $49,974 before tax incentives.

This version offers customers a targeted 563-horsepower 4x4 powertrain, while torque remains 775 lb-ft. It includes an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro, which, when combined with the included onboard dual chargers, enables affordable Level 2 overnight charging using battery-friendly AC power, negating the need for expensive DC power installation. Equipped with the optional Max Trailer Tow Package, targeted maximum towing increases to 10,000 pounds.

More than 145 million miles of telematics data show that for the average F-150 commercial customer in the US, 95% of their daily travel is less than 174 miles. Commercial customers track their business expenses closely—they buy what they need and not a penny more. —Ted Cannis, general manager, Ford North America commercial business

To help gauge potential purchase and operating cost savings, Ford commercial customers have exclusive access to a new Ford digital fleet planning tool that calculates a variety of factors including purchase and lease costs, federal and regional tax incentives, and regional fuel and energy costs. F-150 Lightning Pro targets reducing scheduled maintenance costs by 40% over eight years and 100,000 miles—with potential for further operational cost savings through lower fuel costs.

Going electric with the F-150 Lightning Pro brings a number of new technologies and features never before possible in a commercial pickup.

Front and center is the first-ever Mega Power Frunk on an F-Series pickup. Under the hood, where an internal combustion engine used to be, is a spacious, high-tech cargo area complete with four 120-volt AC Pro Power Onboard electrical outlets and two USB ports. It also features a rugged, water-tight space strong enough to store 400 pounds of cement bags. Under the powered waterfall hood with bumper-height opening, this well-lit space can be locked, unlocked and accessed from either the remote key fob, an exterior button or from inside the vehicle. A one-way drain makes cleaning easy.

Pro Power Onboard is a built-in AC power source that comes standard with 2.4 kilowatts of capability through four outlets in the Mega Power Frunk, two more in the cabin and two in the bed. Available 9.6-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard—with enough power to rip up to 30 miles of half-inch plywood on a single charge on the extended-range battery—adds two more 120V and a 240-volt AC outlet in the bed. Both versions automatically adjust the truck’s battery range estimates as power is used. Fleet managers can set parameters for power usage.

Should Pro Power Onboard deplete the battery charge level to the point the truck cannot reach a charge location, it will shut down automatically or based on a pre-determined customer setting to prevent the truck from becoming stranded.

F-150 Lightning Pro will be offered in a full-size four-door, five-passenger SuperCrew configuration. It features easy-to-clean vinyl seats along with standard SYNC 4 with 12-inch color LCD touch screen and 12-inch productivity screen, plus standard Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0—a comprehensive collection of driver-assist features.

A full-size spare tire is mounted under the 5.5-foot cargo bed, which has similar mounting points to the current F-150 for easy upfitting along with a standard Class IV hitch.

The truck’s Intelligent Range system reduces range anxiety through an adaptive monitoring system that calculates battery range needed to complete a trip, factoring in terrain, weather, cargo and trailer load, and distance to destination. That data is shared with the cloud-based Ford Power My Trip feature and SYNC 4, so customers can plan their routes and monitor charge use while driving. Should range become low, the system maps the nearest available charging station from America’s largest public charging network of more than 63,000 plugs, including DC Fast Charging locations.

Onboard Scales are available to monitor payload for even more accurate range calculations, while vehicle pre-conditioning—standard across the lineup—can manage cabin temperatures while plugged in to further optimize range. Acceleration and speed limiters come standard to further aid with range and driver safety.

With the Ford EV Telematics dashboard active, vehicle data is shared seamlessly over the cloud so fleet managers can track vehicle health, status and range, log and pay for public charging events centrally, reimburse employees for home charging, remotely pre-condition the cabin while plugged in, and generate alerts and reports for depot and operational efficiency.

When activated, the standard 4G LTE modem unlocks a number of seamless connectivity services to help fleets optimize efficiency and lower operating costs. Electric vehicle-specific data, such as kilowatt-hour consumption, charge speed, distance to empty and more, are available to better understand how trucks are operating in real-time to optimize running costs and uptime.

Additionally, the Ford Telematics and EV Telematics dashboard offer in-cab driver coaching, remote vehicle pre-conditioning and severe incident notifications to inform operators should their vehicles be involved in an accident where the airbag is triggered. Email and in-app alerts can relay the driver involved, as well as location and time of crash.