Movandi demonstrates 5G mmWave repeaters for seamless CV2X communications in the car

Movandi, a developer of new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, announced a successful demonstration of mmWave repeaters, delivering on the promise of seamless 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications for the next generation of connected cars.

A Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater installed inside a car enabled greater than 10x performance gains with an average throughput of 1.5 gigabits per second (Gbps) on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Test results showed a 25X throughput improvement of a typical 4G LTE service and was conducted on behalf of an industry partner.

The 5G mmWave spectrum unlocks an order of magnitude better performance through much higher data rates and lower latency than can be achieved by the sub-6 GHz spectrum. This performance can enable the low latency and high throughput needed to deliver the mobile connectivity and services required by sensor-laden connected cars, which generate terabytes of data for cloud-based AI systems and predictive algorithms to enhance safety and collision avoidance systems.

Through in-vehicle testing of Movandi powered repeaters in real-world conditions, we’ve proven that our mmWave technology provides a ready to go solution for extending 5G coverage, whether it’s fixed or mobile, for a vastly improved user experience. Today we showed our technology is ready for mass scale deployment in connected vehicles. We optimized the performance of our BeamX mmWave powered repeaters for demanding automotive applications by holistically tailoring the 5G radio as a complete system and co-designing the RF chipset, DSP functions, beamforming and algorithms. We partnered with Airfide Networks, a 5G software innovator, to develop the handoff algorithm that makes our BeamXR-powered repeaters so highly effective in rapid signal transfers. —Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi

As the industry transitions from 4G to 5G, however, many service providers view sub-6 GHz technology as the only feasible 5G option for mobile connectivity in cars. The assumption is higher-speed mmWave technology is too difficult to implement in fast-moving cars where steel and glass materials pose barriers to mmWave signal penetration. The short range and lower data rates experienced by users of 5G mmWave-enabled handsets while on the road illustrate this challenge.

As the market leader in glass and glass-related products, AGC Automotive Americas Co. is committed to developing innovative and flexible glass solutions to meet the needs of global auto OEMs. Our partnership with Movandi is part of our core strategy to always be at the forefront of the industry. With Powered by Movandi solutions, we are solidifying our commitment to work with the leaders in 5G mmWave to drive the best-in-class technology solutions for 5G connected cars, mobility, homes and businesses. —Eric Rogers, business development leader, AGC Automotive Americas

According to Gartner, the attach rate of 5G interfaces in embedded automotive telematics will increase from 0% in 2019 to 51% by 2029. The automotive market will drive 5G adoption for the Internet of Things (IoT), reaching almost 180 million connections in connected cars by 2029.

Movandi has demonstrated that its BeamXR mmWave powered repeaters integrated in vehicles can solve these challenges, enabling continuous ultra-wideband connections in urban areas with 5G access points spaced approximately 1,000 meters apart. In today’s typical 5G coverage areas, next-generation Node B (gNB) base stations are often deployed 500 meters apart. Coverage is also limited to within very close proximity of a gNB, while BeamXR powered mmWave repeaters extend continuous coverage and provide a smooth handoff between gNBs to maintain continuity.

By using mmWave repeaters inside cars, 5G connections with 1.5 Gbps data speeds can be achieved with gNBs placed farther apart (1000 meters or more), enabling operators to lower costs by reducing the number of gNBs deployed along roadways.

BeamXR powered repeaters can provide seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage for end users and edge computing systems in infotainment control panels, whether the car is moving or stationary. The repeaters manage tight coordination with the base station and maintain continuous coverage at highway speeds while completing handoffs among gNBs in sub-seconds. A single repeater can support multiple mobile phones or modems inside a car and provide a 5G backhaul to the cloud for autonomous vehicles. Movandi repeaters also reduce mobile phone power consumption and minimize mmWave radiation inside the car.

Movandi offers complete 5G mmWave reference designs, demos and trial opportunities to help customers reduce development costs and accelerate time to market.