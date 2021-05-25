Hyundai upgrades design and performance of XCIENT fuel cell truck for global expansion

Hyundai Motor Company released images of its newly upgraded XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world’s first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen. The upgraded heavy-duty XCIENT features design and performance updates. Hyundai will begin production of 2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell in August this year.





2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with a 180-kW hydrogen fuel cell system with two 90-kW fuel cell stacks, newly modified for this heavy-duty truck model. The fuel cell system’s durability as well as the vehicle’s overall fuel efficiency has been improved to better stay in tune with the demands of commercial fleet customers. The 350-kW e-motor with maximum torque of 2,237 N·m further enables dynamic driving performance.

Seven large hydrogen tanks offer a combined storage capacity of around 31 kg of fuel, while three 72-kWh high voltage batteries provide an additional source of power.The maximum driving range of 2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell is set to be around 400 km (249 miles). Refueling a full tank of hydrogen takes about 8 to 20 minutes, depending on the ambient temperature.





2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell is now available in a 6x2 rigid body configuration as well as the 4x2 option introduced in the previous model.

With the launch of the enhanced model, Hyundai plans to accelerate the global roll-out of its heavy-duty fuel cell truck.

Hyundai shipped a total of 46 units of XCIENT Fuel Cell to Switzerland last year. As of May 2021, the cumulative driving range of those trucks in operation reached more than 750,000 kilometers. Over that distance, the hydrogen-powered trucks have reduced carbon emissions by an estimated 585 tons, compared to diesel-powered vehicles.

Hyundai will ship another 140 units of the new XCIENT Fuel Cell towards Switzerland by the end of this year as part of its plan to roll out 1,600 heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks in Europe by 2025. Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor and H2 Energy, is working on the introduction of XCIENT Fuel Cell in other European markets.

Hyundai also plans to present XCIENT Fuel Cell to the North American market this year. Hyundai is in talks with several local governments and logistics businesses in the USto establish potential joint operations of hydrogen-powered trucks for various purposes. The company is also planning to host XCIENT Fuel Cell roadshows and other events open to the general public.

China is another nation that has strong interest in heavy-duty trucks powered by hydrogen. Hyundai is carefully reviewing multiple options to introduce its fuel cell technology to corporate and government customers in China.