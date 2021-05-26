Infinitum Electric raises $40 Million in Series C; PCB motor

Infinitum Electric, developer of the printed circuit board (PCB) motor (earlier post), raised $40 million in Series C funding to scale production of its ultra-high-efficiency, lightweight motors. The investment will be used to expand production of the company’s IEs Series motors for commercial and industrial applications and complete development of its IEm Series motors for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

Infinitum Electric’s motor design replaces the copper wire and laminated iron core found in conventional motors with a silicon-based printed circuit board stator, making the motor smaller, lighter and more efficient. Infinitum Electric motors are 10% more efficient, 50% lighter and smaller, and significantly quieter than conventional motors, the company says. Infinitum Electric motors offer a fully integrated system: motor, variable frequency drive (VFD) and embedded IoT in a single compact package.

Among their features, the motors offer low acoustic noise because of the absence of normal magnetic forces acting between the rotor and the stator. This results in an average of 3 dB lower sound power noise across the entire frequency range.

Additionally, Infinitum Electric motors do not have an iron core or slots on the stator, which means the distribution of the magnetic flux across the airgaps and stator remains constant. Therefore, there is no pulsating magnetic force acting on the rotor, reducing torque ripple.

Infinitum Electric’s silicon stator produces the same power rating as an iron core stator for 10% of the weight. Additionally, the low-volume, high-energy product magnets and the direct coil cooling allow for 2-3x the density of a conventional motor, resulting in high power density.

In November 2020, Infinitum Electric announced an agreement with a leading US automotive supplier to support the development of a hybrid vehicle.

Energy Innovation Capital led the round with Infinitum Electric’s existing investors Cottonwood Technology Fund, Chevron Technology Ventures and Ajax Strategies participating. Rockwell Automation also purchased an equity stake in Infinitum Electric, bringing the company’s total funding to date to $55 million.

Infinitum Electric’s motors use lightweight materials and modular design to generate the same power in half the size and weight, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of conventional motors.

As the energy use for heating and cooling buildings is likely to increase following CDC guidelines to increase outdoor air ventilation and run HVAC systems longer, more efficient motors are in demand. In response to a Request for Information seeking resource-efficient technologies that can improve building health and resilience, the US General Services Administration’s (GSA) Green Proving Ground (GPG) program, in association with the Department of Energy (DOE), recently selected Infinitum Electric motors for evaluation in GSA facilities.

GSA is testing the performance of Infinitum Electric motors for HVAC systems in both a federally-owned building and a private commercial building with the goal of reducing costs for heating and cooling.