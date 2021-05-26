Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
HMM and five Korean partners launch consortium to explore green ammonia supply chain
Infinitum Electric raises $40 Million in Series C; PCB motor

Haldor Topsoe and Preem achieve 85% co-processing of renewable feedstock

26 May 2021

Together, Haldor Topsoe and Preem—Sweden’s largest fuel company—have concluded the revamp of Preem’s Gothenburg refinery, which is part of Preem’s endeavors to reduce Sweden’s total carbon emissions by 20%. This is the second revamp of the hydrotreater, following a revamp in 2010 that upgraded the unit to co-process 30% renewable feedstock using Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology. The unit was one of the first in the world capable of processing renewable feedstock.

With the second revamp with HydroFlex, Preem and Topsoe have achieved 85% co-processing of renewable feedstock and continue to advance the field of renewable fuel production. Preem uses tallow and raw tall diesel as main feedstocks.

The revamp of the refinery is a significant step in a long-term plan for Preem with the goal to produce five million cubic meters of renewable fuels by 2030. This means reducing carbon emissions by 12.5 million tons, corresponding to 20% of Sweden’s total emissions.

Preem and Topsoe also are collaborating to revamp the Synsat unit at Preem’s Lysekil refinery. This unit will benefit from Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology to produce clean renewable diesel based on various renewable feedstocks, including rapeseed oil.

The unit is scheduled to be fully rebuilt by 2024. The revamp will support Preem with 950,000 standard cubic meters per year of renewable diesel securing 40% co-processing. As part of the revamp, the unit will be prepared to process 100% renewable feedstock.

Preem accounts for 80% of the Swedish refinery capacity and 30% of the Nordic refinery capacity. In total, nearly 18 million cubic meters of crude oil are refined every year at both its refineries: Preemraff Göteborg and Preemraff Lysekil.

Posted on 26 May 2021 in Bio-hydrocarbons, Fuels, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)