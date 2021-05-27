Hyzon Motors’ new eAxle technology for 6x4 Class 8 vehicles delivers up to 97% motor-to-wheel efficiency
27 May 2021
Hyzon Motors, a leading global supplier of hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles, has developed a new eAxle design which provides extremely high efficiency for 6x4 Class-8 commercial vehicles. Hyzon’s eAxle eliminates right-angle hypoid gears, and uses one motor per wheel with optimized performances both at low speed and high speed. Paired with a virtual differential, the design achieves efficiency of up to 97%, compared to industry-standard 95%.
The eAxle can reduce the motor-to-wheel loss as much as 40%, and further allows full torque regenerative braking. With this innovation, Hyzon expects to incorporate in its next generation Class-8 heavy trucks an all-in-one electric powertrain that can be maintained easily and at a low cost, while providing best-in-class performance with an estimated electrical fuel economy of up to 19.7 mpge at full load over the CARB HHDDT drive cycle.
Hyzon expects the driving performance of its Class-8 heavy trucks to outpace competing EVs, with a peak power of 950 kW, ability to climb 20+% grades, a 0-60 acceleration rate of less than 20 seconds with a fully loaded trailer, and speeds up to 75 mph governed electronically.
Hyzon expects to achieve this by using specialized motors in each tandem, which will combine to produce the impressive efficiency levels. Additionally, Hyzon’s eAxle may create a significant weight reduction, crucial to maintaining payload levels for both battery vehicles and hydrogen vehicles. The technology is currently pending patent.
Hyzon expects to manufacture eAxles for its hydrogen fuel cell powered heavy- and medium-trucks in its US facilities, with initial sample models ready for deployment next year.
Hyzon is a serious company spun off from Horizon, and so with years of experience.
Contrast that with Nikola, which has done a very effective job of transferring money to insiders, whilst having zero products to date.
It is unbelievable what people will fall for.
Posted by: Davemart | 27 May 2021 at 03:58 AM
19.7 mpge
Excellent
Posted by: SJC | 27 May 2021 at 09:47 AM
A necessary iteration. I hope that the manufactures of high efficiency components such as described see the many advantages of bringing successful designs into the global mass market. Much as the same reasons for of the necessity for a global vaccine rollout. The company Hyzon is certainly making a splash at the front end of electrification. Can it leverage that success through collaboration and reputation.
Posted by: Arnold Garnsey | 27 May 2021 at 03:29 PM