PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen now in series production

PEUGEOT has become one of the first manufacturers to offer in series production, from 2021 onwards in the compact utility van segment, an electric version powered by a hydrogen fuel cell in addition to its battery-electric version.





The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen includes a new mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric system, specific to STELLANTIS. Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform), the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen is a fully electric vehicle, combining two on-board sources of electrical energy. The vehicle includes:

A hydrogen fuel cell, located in the engine compartment at the front of the vehicle, which supplies electricity to the electric engine by recombining the hydrogen contained in the tank with oxygen from the air. It emits only water vapor through the exhaust pipe.

A permanent magnet electric motor with a maximum power of 100 KW, delivering 260 N·m of maximum torque. Located on the front axle, this electric drive train is similar to that of the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT (battery-electric model), which stands out in particular with a gearbox adapted to the loading constraints inherent to the use of commercial vehicles.

A high-voltage lithium-ion battery, located under the cab seats, with a capacity of 10.5 kWh and a power of 90 kW.

A three-phase on-board charger of 11 kW, located in the engine compartment.

A tank system consisting of 3 hydrogen storage tanks located under the floor, with a total capacity of 4.4 kg at a pressure of 700 bar.





The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen can fill up with hydrogen in 3 minutes for a range of more than 400 km in the WLTP homologation cycle (currently undergoing approval).

The different operating phases of the mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric system are:

At start-up and at low speed, the high-voltage battery alone provides the electric engine with the power it needs for traction.

At steady speed the fuel cell supplies the energy directly to the electric motor.

During acceleration, overtaking or hill climbing the fuel cell and the high-voltage battery are combined to supply energy to the motor.

During braking and deceleration, the electric motor recharges the high-voltage battery.

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert Hydrogen offers 3 driving modes from the mode selector:

Eco (60 kW, 190 N·m): for better range

Normal (80 kW, 210 N·m): optimal for everyday use

Power (N·m) to optimize performance when carrying heavy loads.

Two braking modes are available, with suitable battery regeneration:

Moderate, for a similar feeling to a combustion engine vehicle

Increased (accessible via the "B" push button for “Brake” located on the gearbox control), for enhanced deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released

The high-voltage battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km for at least 70% of its charge capacity.

The van features up to 6.1m³ load volume, up to 1100 kg payload, and up to 1000 kg towing capacity.

The new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT Hydrogen will first be offered to professional customers (direct sales), in France and Germany, from the end of 2021. It will be produced in France, in Valenciennes, and then transformed in the Stellantis competence center dedicated to hydrogen technology in Germany, in Rüsselsheim.

The compact van segment market represents more than 750,000 vehicles per year in Europe. The PEUGEOT Expert has increased its market share every year since its launch in 2016.