Rheinmetall and Tongji University set up joint lab for new energy vehicle technology; focus on fuel cells

27 May 2021

Rheinmetall AG, the German technology group, and Tongji University in Shanghai have recently set up a joint lab to foster cooperation in new energy vehicle technology. The joint lab, which will focus primarily on research and innovation in fuel cells, forms part of an endowed chair at the School of Automotive Studies.

As an important supplier to the global automotive industry, Rheinmetall maintains a number of production plants at 17 locations in China.

Pierburg, a subsidiary of Rheinmetall, is further developing its existing technologies in pumps and valves for internal combustion engines to the application in alternative drive trains, such as fuel cells and other new energy vehicles.

Furthermore, the company has developed additional products that have so far held a special position on the market: the electrical coolant pump and a hydrogen recirculation blower (HRB). Both are suitable for low voltage and 400- and 800-volt vehicle high voltage systems.

Posted on 27 May 2021 in China, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

