ULEMCo signs MoU with ENGV Pty Ltd to open the market for hydrogen conversions in Australia
27 May 2021
UK-based ULEMCo signed an exclusive MoU with ENGV Pty Ltd to collaborate on developing a market for its hydrogen dual fuel technology in Australia. The scope of the agreement extends across Australia and into commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty applications like refuse collection, urban trucks, buses and prime movers.
By using hydrogen to displace diesel directly in the engine, ULEMCo’s dual fuel technology H2ICED enables vehicle owners to reduce their carbon emissions by up to 40%, as well as offering a practical solution that is immediately available.
Grundon truck (UK) with ULEMCo system.
Additionally, by providing a low-risk option for fleetwide conversion, it can provide demand for investment in hydrogen refueling infrastructure that can accelerate the overall take up of hydrogen technologies globally.
ENGV developed and now operates Australia’s first public hydrogen refueling station (HRS) in Canberra, with plans to support the growth of industry by the deployment of best-in-class HRS solutions for both public and depot-based refueling.
The existing diesel fleet replacement cycle in Australia is generally between 7-20 years. We see the unique ULEMCo technology as providing a hydrogen load for infrastructure investment whilst also delivering immediate CO2 and tailpipe emission reduction benefits. ENGV has many years of experience with the development and deployment of gas heavy vehicles in Australia. We were previously involved with LNG and CNG truck installation and operation in Australia. We see this technology as a natural extension of our core business and competencies.—Sean Blythe, CEO of ENGV
We were discussing hydrogen ICE emissions of NOx in another thread, and apparently emissions are substantial unless either more air is used than needed for combustion, which unfortunately reduces power, or a more sophisticated design is used with water injection, which it was claimed more or less eliminate them altogether.
So I had a look on the ULEMco site to see what they had to say about NOx, and this is what I found:
' Other conclusions from the work were that tail pipe emissions in a number of specific applications such as refuse trucks were significantly better than the EURO 6 base vehicles, with the NOx emissions reduced by between 29-85% across the range of cycles tested. If deployed full time, the vehicles would not only save carbon but also provide improvements to local air quality. At least 96% of the hydrogen used in the trial came from on-site electrolysis from renewable electricity.'
https://ulemco.com/project-hytime-demonstrates-potential-for-major-co2-savings-from-hydrogen-dual-fuel/
So nothing really specific on the technological choices employed, but interesting just the same.
Posted by: Davemart | 27 May 2021 at 03:51 AM
Hydrogen combustion produces NOx
Posted by: SJC | 27 May 2021 at 09:50 AM
@SJC:
Yeah, but how much of them?
The discussion was indeterminate in the other thread, and techniques to minimise them show, but not in enough detail to put numbers and costs on them.
Posted by: Davemart | 27 May 2021 at 12:48 PM