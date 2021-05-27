ULEMCo signs MoU with ENGV Pty Ltd to open the market for hydrogen conversions in Australia

UK-based ULEMCo signed an exclusive MoU with ENGV Pty Ltd to collaborate on developing a market for its hydrogen dual fuel technology in Australia. The scope of the agreement extends across Australia and into commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty applications like refuse collection, urban trucks, buses and prime movers.

By using hydrogen to displace diesel directly in the engine, ULEMCo’s dual fuel technology H2ICED enables vehicle owners to reduce their carbon emissions by up to 40%, as well as offering a practical solution that is immediately available.





Grundon truck (UK) with ULEMCo system.

Additionally, by providing a low-risk option for fleetwide conversion, it can provide demand for investment in hydrogen refueling infrastructure that can accelerate the overall take up of hydrogen technologies globally.

ENGV developed and now operates Australia’s first public hydrogen refueling station (HRS) in Canberra, with plans to support the growth of industry by the deployment of best-in-class HRS solutions for both public and depot-based refueling.