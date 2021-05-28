Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Researchers use distillation to improve biocrude oil properties for fuel blending
Integral e-Drive launches new series of off-the-shelf high performance electric motors

Benchmark bumps BYD up to top tier of EV battery manufacturers; 2nd China cell maker on list

28 May 2021

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has elevated Chinese lithium-ion battery cell and automaker BYD to Benchmark’s top tier EV battery cell manufacturer status joining CATL, Envision AESC, LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, Samsung, and SK Innovation as tier one cell manufacturers.

FEADBCE5-89F2-432F-BDAE-A4832B7D4204

BYD is only the second Chinese lithium ion cell producer to reach the top tier after CATL, marking the first battery producer to be promoted since March 2020.

The company’s promotion to the top tier comes as it officially begins to distribute its cells to other OEMs through its commercial battery arm Fudi Battery (Fudi). Prior to Fudi’s formation in 2020, BYD reserved its in-house EV cell production exclusively for use in its own vehicles.

Benchmark noted that Fudi cells have been qualified by several automakers. In combination with BYD’s existing global EV and eBus manufacturer status, this meets Benchmark’s requirements to promote the company to Tier One status.

Benchmark said that BYD will offer nickel-based and LFP chemistries to its customer base through Fudi while continuing to focus on LFP cathode chemistries for its own electric vehicles.

To support its own requirements and that of its new and growing customer base, BYD is ramping capacity. Its most recent development was announced in April 2021, when the company said that it had started phase 2 expansion of its cell plant in the Bishan district of Chongqing, Sichuan, which is set to reach 35 GWh—a significant increase on its initial 20 GWh plan.

Data from Benchmark’s latest Lithium ion Battery Megafactory Assessment shows that BYD will have 170 GWh of capacity in the pipeline 2025, all of which will be concentrated within China.

Every three months, Benchmark assesses each EV lithium-ion battery cell producer into the following three tiers:

Tier 1:

  • Qualified to supply multinational automotive OEMs / EV producers outside of China

  • Supplier to domestic Chinese EV market

  • More than 5 GWh of annual cumulative capacity (equivalent at time of assessment)

Tier 2:

  • Not yet qualified to supply multinational automotive OEMs / EV producers outside of China

  • Qualified to supply domestic Chinese EV manufacturers

  • Qualified to supply non EV applications

  • More than 1GWh of annual cumulative capacity (equivalent at time of assessment)

Tier 3:

  • Not yet qualified to supply EV end markets

  • More than 1GWh of annual cumulative capacity (equivalent at time of assessment)

  • Primary focus: non EV markets including portable and stationary

Posted on 28 May 2021 in Batteries, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)