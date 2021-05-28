Integral e-Drive launches new series of off-the-shelf high performance electric motors

As part of its mission to make world-class electric drives accessible, Integral e-Drive has made available a family of three ultra-high-performance machines off-the-shelf in single sample quantities.

Leveraging Integral Powertrain’s ‘Core Technology’ the CTSM242 series uses a combination of advanced electromagnetic design and a high-performance thermal management system cooling both stator and rotor.

Based closely on series production units and manufactured to automotive quality standards in its recently opened Milton Keynes facility, the CTSM242 family combines up to 400 kW and 520 N·m in a compact package with a mass of <30kg (continuous peak power of up to >12.5kW/kg) and a maximum speed of 15,000 rev/min making it the highest performing off-the-shelf machine by some margin.





Integral e-Drive has acquired a substantial share of premium racing and hypercar markets and, following investment in in-house manufacturing processes, it has now made this technology accessible to higher volume applications.





The CTSM242 can be matched with third-party inverters but, when coupled with Integral Powertrain’s own SiC high-performance inverter (MCU), it offers unparalleled, efficiency and control dynamics, the company said.





The CTSM 242 is enabling clients to access world class power density and efficiency manufactured to automotive quality standards from our new production facility. Our scalable core technology platforms enable us to match precisely our clients’ requirements, but for some it is important to get up and running quickly and at minimum cost before any optimisation phase. In these cases, this standard off-the-shelf product is extremely attractive. —Andy Cross, Chief Technical Officer

Integral Powertrain Limited (IP) is a global engineering and manufacturing business that, for more than 20 years, has been continuously developing next generation electric powertrain technologies.