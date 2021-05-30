AMAPOLA project investigating aluminum-sulfur batteries; up to 660 Wh/l and 400 Wh/kg

Researchers in the European AMAPOLA (A Marketable Polymer based Al-S battery) project are analyzing the combination of sulfur and aluminum in a battery; both elements are abundant in the earth’s crust. The goal is to enable greater energy storage capabilities compared to Li–ion batteries at a lower price for selected markets including transport and aerospace.

The Al-S cell has very high prospective values for energy density (660 Wh/l) and specific energy (400 Wh/kg) at the cell level, taking advantage of the incorporation ofinnovative polymer gel electrolytes (PGEs) based on novel highly conductive and inexpensive deep eutectic solvents (DES) for a cheaper, lighter, tougher and safer battery concept.

AMAPOLA is a Future and Emerging Technologies (FET) Proactive project funded under the EIC Transition to Innovation Activities; it build on the developments achieved in the Pathfinder (FET-Open) project SALBAGE, which concluded earlier this year, which an eye toward commercialization.

SALBAGE worked on developing a new secondary aluminum sulfur battery, with the focus on the synthesis of solid-like electrolytes based on polymerizable ionic liquids and Deep Eutectic Solvents in order to obtain polymer-gel electrolytes with an overall ionic conductivity in the range of 1-10 mS/cm at room temperature.

In AMAPOLA, the focus is on:

Further developing the materials proposed in SALBAGE with special emphasis on the preparation of controlled-phase gel electrolytes from highly conductive novel DES; the development of advanced cathode formulations to achieve high sulfur loading and high sulfur utilization in the cathode in combination with new promising redox mediators; and strategies to overcome the presence of oxide layer in the aluminium anode.

Up-scale and extrapolate towards real application .

Pre-industrialization.

The AMAPOLA consortium is coordinated by HEMPOL group (ICTP-CSIC) and includes researchers from University of Leicester, Graz University of Technology (TUGraz), University of Southampton and Technical University of Denmark (DTU), the battery company Varta Microinnovation and the SME Tech2Market.