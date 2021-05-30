AMAPOLA project investigating aluminum-sulfur batteries; up to 660 Wh/l and 400 Wh/kg
30 May 2021
Researchers in the European AMAPOLA (A Marketable Polymer based Al-S battery) project are analyzing the combination of sulfur and aluminum in a battery; both elements are abundant in the earth’s crust. The goal is to enable greater energy storage capabilities compared to Li–ion batteries at a lower price for selected markets including transport and aerospace.
The Al-S cell has very high prospective values for energy density (660 Wh/l) and specific energy (400 Wh/kg) at the cell level, taking advantage of the incorporation ofinnovative polymer gel electrolytes (PGEs) based on novel highly conductive and inexpensive deep eutectic solvents (DES) for a cheaper, lighter, tougher and safer battery concept.
AMAPOLA is a Future and Emerging Technologies (FET) Proactive project funded under the EIC Transition to Innovation Activities; it build on the developments achieved in the Pathfinder (FET-Open) project SALBAGE, which concluded earlier this year, which an eye toward commercialization.
SALBAGE worked on developing a new secondary aluminum sulfur battery, with the focus on the synthesis of solid-like electrolytes based on polymerizable ionic liquids and Deep Eutectic Solvents in order to obtain polymer-gel electrolytes with an overall ionic conductivity in the range of 1-10 mS/cm at room temperature.
In AMAPOLA, the focus is on:
Further developing the materials proposed in SALBAGE with special emphasis on the preparation of controlled-phase gel electrolytes from highly conductive novel DES; the development of advanced cathode formulations to achieve high sulfur loading and high sulfur utilization in the cathode in combination with new promising redox mediators; and strategies to overcome the presence of oxide layer in the aluminium anode.
Up-scale and extrapolate towards real application .
Pre-industrialization.
The AMAPOLA consortium is coordinated by HEMPOL group (ICTP-CSIC) and includes researchers from University of Leicester, Graz University of Technology (TUGraz), University of Southampton and Technical University of Denmark (DTU), the battery company Varta Microinnovation and the SME Tech2Market.
I dunno when or which chemistry we can get to work, but something like this is needed for the goal of the electrification of transport.
Something like $50-60KWh is needed to do that to make long range BEVs affordable throughout the car range, and that is extraordinarily difficult to do without new chemistry using cheaper materials.
Until we hit that sort of price point, BEVs with decent range remain a luxury item, and most motorists can't afford that.
Projections of ever falling battery costs largely don't talk about the assumptions needed for the chemistry to make them work, and rely instead on daft projections of falling cost without reference to what technologies would be needed for the trend to continue, which is very much putting the cart before the horse.
Those that do when you dig into them, such as the DOE, it turns out that they are assuming things like lithium air batteries arriving, as though that were not only an inevitability but subject to a schedule.
A lot of money is being hoovered upwards to the well off on a false premise.
I support the electrification of transport, but not at the expense of the less well off, and with technologies which are economic for general use, not a pious hope.
In short, I agree with Toyota.
Posted by: Davemart | 30 May 2021 at 02:16 AM
...and yet Toyota lags behind the market and progress in battery tech continues to leap ahead.
Posted by: Paroway | 30 May 2021 at 08:41 AM