FCC Medio Ambiente and Irizar to produce 10 Irizar ie urban electric trucks; first unit to Switzerland

FCC Medio Ambiente and Irizar will start production of the first 10 Irizar ie urban electric trucks to be used for collection of refuse. Production of these 10 units includes 4×2 and 6×2 of two and three-axle versions.





The Irizar ie urban truck incorporates in-house technology developed by the Irizar Group for electrical traction, energy storage, and control electronics. FCC Medio Ambiente has more than 100 years’ experience with the needs of municipal services.

Access to the cabin is by a single accessible 370 mm stairway, which makes it the vehicle with lowest access height on the current market, and in turn ensures safe transport for the driver and any companions.

The ie urban truck was presented in the Sustainable Urban Mobility Congress SUM in Bilbao in 2019 and the first prototype was used for residue collection with FCC Medio Ambiente. It was the winner of the World Smart City Awards in the Innovative Idea category, in the Smart City Expo World Congress 2019. It obtained the award in 2019-2020 of the European Business Awards for the Environment (EBAE) in the Product and/or Service category for project Development of High Efficiency, Modular and Self-supporting Electric Traction Vehicular Platforms for Urban Services”. And this year it has been awarded with the Ecological Industrial Vehicle of the Year 2021 in Spain, an award granted by the Editec Group.

The first truck will be launched in Switzerland in partnership with Jebsen & Jensen Industrial Solutions. The 6x2 electric truck will feature a 340 kWh battery pack and offer a load capacity of 27 tons.

The truck features an electronic stability program (ESP; adaptive levelling suspension and advanced emergency braking system (AEBS). There is also an integrated camera and front radar sensor for the lane departure warning system (LDWS).