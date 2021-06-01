Toyota Mirai drives 1,003 km (623 miles) on one fill of hydrogen

A Toyota Mirai has set a new world record for distance driven with one fill of hydrogen. The new Toyota Mirai has increased the world record distance to 1,003 km (623 miles). After breaking the record, Mirai was refueled and ready to go again in 5 minutes.





Toyota said that the achievement demonstrates hydrogen fuel cell technology as a leading solution for long distance driving with zero emissions.

The journey started on 26 May at 5:43 am from the HYSETCO hydrogen station in Orly, France. The 1,003 zero-emission kilometers were driven on public roads, south of Paris and in the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire areas. The distance & consumption were certified by an independent authority.

Green hydrogen was used during the record attempt. The average fuel consumption was 0.55 kg/100km, with Mirai being able to store 5.6 kg of hydrogen.

The new Mirai is the second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle from Toyota. It offers more performance, a sleeker and more dynamic design and new driving dynamics compared to the first-generation product.

In addition, the increased efficiency of the fuel cell system, together with higher hydrogen storage capacity and better aerodynamics, contribute to an increase of driving range to around 650 km (404 miles) under normal driving conditions, with less than 5 minutes refuelling time at a 700 bar refuelling station.

To achieve the 1003 km driving distance record, the drivers adopted an “eco-driving” style but no special techniques that could not be used by everyday drivers.

Toyota supports many initiatives to democratize and diversify fuel cell applications: electric generators (EODev), boats (Hynova), taxis (Hype), buses (RATP and Caetano), trucks (Hino), the hydrogen city (Woven City) and other usages.

The 4 drivers that completed the record attempt included Victorien Erussard, the founder and captain of Energy Observer. Energy Observer, for which Toyota is a partner, is the first boat equipped with a Toyota fuel cell, is energy autonomous, zero emission and stands as a communication tool and as a research laboratory towards the energy transition. Energy Observer has now evolved into a company dealing with exploration and innovations. It recently presented its new exhibition village dedicated to renewable energies and hydrogen in Paris.

During that event, the Eifel Tower was illuminated for the first time by green hydrogen, using a GEH2 hydrogen generator developed by the EODev start-up organization, of which Toyota is a shareholder.

James Olden, an engineer at Toyota Motor Europe, Maxime le Hir, Mirai product manager and Marie Gadd, PR manager of Toyota France were the other 3 drivers.