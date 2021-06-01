Toyota Mirai drives 1,003 km (623 miles) on one fill of hydrogen
01 June 2021
A Toyota Mirai has set a new world record for distance driven with one fill of hydrogen. The new Toyota Mirai has increased the world record distance to 1,003 km (623 miles). After breaking the record, Mirai was refueled and ready to go again in 5 minutes.
Toyota said that the achievement demonstrates hydrogen fuel cell technology as a leading solution for long distance driving with zero emissions.
The journey started on 26 May at 5:43 am from the HYSETCO hydrogen station in Orly, France. The 1,003 zero-emission kilometers were driven on public roads, south of Paris and in the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire areas. The distance & consumption were certified by an independent authority.
Green hydrogen was used during the record attempt. The average fuel consumption was 0.55 kg/100km, with Mirai being able to store 5.6 kg of hydrogen.
The new Mirai is the second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle from Toyota. It offers more performance, a sleeker and more dynamic design and new driving dynamics compared to the first-generation product.
In addition, the increased efficiency of the fuel cell system, together with higher hydrogen storage capacity and better aerodynamics, contribute to an increase of driving range to around 650 km (404 miles) under normal driving conditions, with less than 5 minutes refuelling time at a 700 bar refuelling station.
To achieve the 1003 km driving distance record, the drivers adopted an “eco-driving” style but no special techniques that could not be used by everyday drivers.
Toyota supports many initiatives to democratize and diversify fuel cell applications: electric generators (EODev), boats (Hynova), taxis (Hype), buses (RATP and Caetano), trucks (Hino), the hydrogen city (Woven City) and other usages.
The 4 drivers that completed the record attempt included Victorien Erussard, the founder and captain of Energy Observer. Energy Observer, for which Toyota is a partner, is the first boat equipped with a Toyota fuel cell, is energy autonomous, zero emission and stands as a communication tool and as a research laboratory towards the energy transition. Energy Observer has now evolved into a company dealing with exploration and innovations. It recently presented its new exhibition village dedicated to renewable energies and hydrogen in Paris.
During that event, the Eifel Tower was illuminated for the first time by green hydrogen, using a GEH2 hydrogen generator developed by the EODev start-up organization, of which Toyota is a shareholder.
James Olden, an engineer at Toyota Motor Europe, Maxime le Hir, Mirai product manager and Marie Gadd, PR manager of Toyota France were the other 3 drivers.
Can anyone find out what speed they were going at ?
I am going to guess 65-80 kph.
Anyone could do it, but you wouldn't get a lot of thanks from other motorists on the autoroutes / hightways / autobahns.
Posted by: mahonj | 01 June 2021 at 07:42 AM
So drivers adopted an “eco-driving” or like Hypermiling a Prius. Some people have reached over 100 mpg doing this at ridiculously low speeds.
Other than PR there is not a lot here. Note: a Hyundai Nexo in Australia did a 887.5km trip from Melbourne to Broken Hill in 13 hours and six minutes at an average speed of 66.9km/h. Motor Trend in their review of the 2021 Toyota Mirai pointed out that fuel economy drops as speed increases.
A better test is Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 Km challenge in Norway. These are speed tests and any result under 10 hours (100 km/h) is good indicator of realistic range. Recently, an Audi e-tron GT did 1,000 Km in 9:25 hours. Another measure would look at Bjorn's challenge in terms of efficiency. A Tesla Model 3 LR Performance did 1,000 Km in 10:10 hours (98.4 km/h) @ 179 Wh/km - 179 kWh.
How much electricity would be required to generate the Toyota Mirai H2 at 98.4 km/h? This record probably needed 280kWh (5.6 kg @ 50kW/kg), probably a lot more at a speed of 98 km/h.
Posted by: gryf | 01 June 2021 at 10:35 AM
Question: why did they drive in a loop?
Answer: because they had to return to the only hydrogen filling station in 2,000 km.
Posted by: Paroway | 01 June 2021 at 11:38 AM