Royal Mail announces first delivery office with an all-electric delivery fleet
01 June 2021
As part of the UK’s Royal Mail’s continued drive to reduce emissions associated with its operations, it has converted the last-mile fleet of a Bristol Delivery Office to be 100% electric.
The Bristol East Central Delivery Office, located in the City’s Easton area, has had its 23 entire fleet of diesel delivery and collection vans replaced by fully electric equivalents. Six electric charging posts have also been installed on the site as part of the transformation. The electricity for powering the office and for charging the vehicles is from 100% renewable sources.
Bristol was selected due to the city’s plans for a Clean Air Zone (CAZ), which will require certain vehicles to pay a daily charge to enter its center. At present, other delivery offices across the UK are being considered for similar fleet makeovers in coming months—particularly those in places with existing CAZs, or that have plans to introduce them.
The fully electric vans have a significantly (up to 60%) larger load space than the vehicles they have replaced, giving them additional capacity to deal with growing parcel volumes. With lower maintenance requirements, the electric fleet promises more on-road time and higher levels of reliability.
The 23 new vans can travel up to 125 miles in between charges, depending on weather and load size. As part of Royal Mail’s recent expansion of telemetry technology across its fleet, the vans will also have telemetry capabilities installed, aimed at encouraging more efficient driving techniques.
The above benefits are in addition to helping the area’s approximately 60 postmen and postwomen deliver letters and parcels safely and efficiently, while producing fewer emissions.
With the UK’s largest “Feet on the Street” network of over 85,000 postmen and women, Royal Mail already has the lowest reported CO2e emissions per parcel amongst major UK delivery companies.
My home town!
Quite a relief, as the local authorities tended to delay servicing of their fleets to hit budget, which meant that the diesel versions would pour out smoke probably tens if not hundreds of times outside pollution limits - the police essentially never pull over vehicles for non-compliance, and certainly not local authority ones.
Although I have many times expressed reservations about the cost in subsidies and materials of an over-rapid ramp to long distance BEVs, delivery vehicles are a very different matter, and with their high mileage often in very polluted environments can make a major contribution to health relatively quickly and cheaply.
Posted by: Davemart | 01 June 2021 at 12:19 AM