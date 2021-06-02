BMW launches i4 EV

BMW has launched the BMW i4 and BMW iX. (Earlier post.) The BMW i4 is the brand’s first electric vehicle focused squarely on driving dynamics.





Market launch for the i4 gets underway in November 2021 with two model variants. The first is the BMW i4 M50 (electric power consumption combined: 24 – 19 kWh/100 km WLTP)—the first purely electric performance car from BMW M GmbH, with 400 kW/544 hp, all-wheel drive and a range of up to 510 kilometers (317 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

The second is the BMW i4 eDrive40 (electric power consumption combined: 20 – 16 kWh/100 km WLTP) with 250 kW/340 hp, classical rear-wheel drive and a range of up to 590 kilometers (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

The drive unit—the product of fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology—combines the electric motor, power electronics and transmission in a single housing. The design enables a power density of around 50% more than the drive system of the i3—up to 2.14 kW/kg.

The electric motors work according to the principle of an electrically excited synchronous motor (ESM). The excitation of the rotor is not induced by fixed permanent magnets, but by the feed-in of electric energy. This avoids the uses of critical rate earth metals required for magnetic components.

The precisely controlled excitation of the rotor yields the high power density of 2.14 kW/kg for the unit in the i4 eDrive40, and 1.96 kW/kg for the second motor propelling the front wheels in the i4 M50.

The electric motors developed by BMW are 93% efficient in this latest version. The low electric power consumption combined with the high energy density battery pack enable the longer ranges of the vehicle.

The BMW i4 M50 offers Sport Boost for ultra-dynamic power delivery from the two electric motors with peak output and maximum system torque of 795 N·m (586 lb-ft). Acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.9 seconds. BMW i4 eDrive40 offers maximum system torque of 430 N·m (317 lb-ft) and 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.7 seconds.

The slim high-voltage battery is positioned low down in the vehicle floor with extremely low cell height of 110 millimeters; the vehicle center of gravity is up to 53 millimeters lower than in the BMW 3 Series Sedan. Gross energy content of the pack is 83.9 kWh.

Adaptive or individually adjustable recuperation of braking energy increases efficiency and enables one-pedal feeling plus the use of the coasting function depending on need and the traffic situation.

A Combined Charging Unit allows use of DC fast-charging stations with output of up to 200 kW. Range can be increased by as much as 164 kilometers / 102 miles (BMW i4 eDrive40) and 140 kilometers / 87 miles (BMW i4 M50) within 10 minutes at stations of this kind.

The BMW i4 is based on a flexible vehicle architecture conceived from the outset for a purely electric drive system; its features a long wheelbase and wide tracks and a weight-minimized yet extremely stiff body structure. Model-specific torsion struts, aluminum shear panel and front axle subframe have fixed connection with the casing of the high-voltage battery.

Newly designed chassis technology attuned precisely to the vehicle concept uses a double-joint spring strut front axle and five-link rear axle. Lift-related dampers and rear-axle air suspension come as standard. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation (also teamed for the first time with electric all-wheel drive) delivers traction and directional stability in extremely dynamic driving maneuvers. The BMW i4 M50 also features model-specific adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering, M Sport braking system and optional M light-alloy wheels (up to 20-inch).