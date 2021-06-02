BMW launches iX EV

BMW has launched the BMW i4 and BMW iX. (Earlier post.) The BMW iX is the BMW Group’s new technology flagship, offering a new take on the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept.





The BMW iX will be launched with a choice of two model variants. Both are equipped with an electric all-wheel-drive system, with combined output of 385 kW/523 hp in the BMW iX xDrive50 (electric power consumption combined in the WLTP cycle: 23.0 – 19.8 kWh/100 km) and 240 kW/326 hp in the BMW iX xDrive40 (electric power consumption combined in the WLTP cycle: 22.5 – 19.4 kWh/100 km).

The drive technology’s efficiency paired to the latest battery cell technology results in WLTP-calculated ranges of up to 630 kilometers (391 miles) in the BMW iX xDrive50 and up to 425 kilometers (264 miles) in the BMW iX xDrive40.

Also set to join the model line-up at a later date is the BMW iX M60 (electric power consumption combined in the WLTP cycle: 21.6 kWh/100 km) with a maximum output in excess of 440 kW/600 hp that promises an exceptionally sporty all-electric driving experience. (The figures relating to motor output and energy consumption for the BMW iX M60 are predicted values based on the car’s current stage of development.)

Both fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology motors in the BMW iX are electrically excited synchronous motors (ESMs), where the excitation of the rotor is induced by the feed-in of electrical energy rather than fixed permanent magnets. Combined torque peaks at 630 N·m (464 lb-ft) in the BMW iX xDrive40 and an even higher 765 N·m (564 lb-ft) in the BMW iX xDrive50.

Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology also includes a high-voltage battery. Its volumetric energy density at cell level is up by around 40% compared to the high-voltage battery in the 2020 BMW i3. The BMW iX xDrive50 is fitted with a high-voltage battery with a net energy content of 105.2 kWh (gross energy content: 111.5 kWh), while the battery unit for the BMW iX xDrive40 has a net energy content of 71 kWh (gross energy content: 76.6 kWh).

Adaptive recuperation gives a further boost to the efficiency and range of the BMW iX. Intelligently connected drive management means the intensity of the brake energy recuperation during overrun and active braking can be adapted to the road situation, as detected by data from the navigation system and the sensors used by the driver assistance systems. When approaching a junction, for example, the degree of recuperation can be increased, in order to feed energy back into the high-voltage battery while harnessing the deceleration effect at the same time. On the open road, meanwhile, the coasting function can take over, allowing the car to “freewheel” with no drive power whenever the driver eases off the accelerator.

Adaptive recuperation is the default setting in driving position D. Alternatively, the driver can choose a high, medium or low Brake Energy Regeneration setting for all driving situations in the BMW iDrive menu. The highest recuperation setting is automatically activated in driving position B, which also produces the characteristic one-pedal feeling. Information on the energy flow can be viewed in the control display no matter which driving position is selected. The Efficiency Trainer offers hints for driving in a very economical manner, while the range horizon clearly illustrates the impact of driving style on the high-voltage battery’s charge level.

The aluminum spaceframe construction and the Carbon Cage’s use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof and at the sides and rear result in an intelligent material mix that increases rigidity at the same time as minimizing weight. The optimized aerodynamic properties that contribute to the car’s drag coefficient of just 0.25 also have a positive impact on efficiency and range.

The high-voltage battery located low down in the car’s underbody lowers the centre of gravity, combining with the even weight distribution to make handling more nimble.

The standard chassis technology for the BMW iX comprises a double-wishbone front axle, five-link rear axle, lift-related dampers and an electric steering system with Servotronic function and a variable ratio. Two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering and Sport brakes can all be found on the options list. As an alternative to the standard 20-inch light-alloy wheels, there is a choice of 21-inch and 22-inch Air Performance Wheels. These can be fitted with noise-reduced tires, which have a layer of foam on their inner surface to improve acoustic comfort.

The intelligent control of the electric all-wheel-drive system in the BMW iX enables fully variable power transmission ranging from highly efficient pure rear-wheel drive through to an all-wheel-drive set-up that maximizes traction.

The near-actuator wheel slip limitation technology fitted in tandem with all-wheel drive for the first time brings about a further improvement in traction and handling stability. Integrated into the motor management, this system produces very precise and lightning fast corrective inputs and thereby enables the car to make effortless progress at all times, even in adverse weather and road conditions. The BMW iX xDrive50 posts acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds, while the BMW iX xDrive40 hits the same mark from rest in 6.1 seconds.

The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) in the BMW iX has been designed to offer a very high level of charging flexibility. DC power can be taken on board at a rate of up to 200 kW (BMW iX xDrive50) or 150 kW (BMW iX xDrive40). This allows the battery’s state of charge to be increased from 10 to 80% in around 35 minutes in the BMW iX xDrive50 or 31 minutes in the case of the BMW iX xDrive40.