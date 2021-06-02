Liquid Wind raises €4M in equity to produce eFuel

Liquid Wind has closed its Series A funding round, securing €4M in equity investment. Investors in the eMethanol facility developer include Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Falkor, Haldor Topsoe, Siemens Energy and Uniper. The investment will be used for the development of Liquid Wind’s first eMethanol production facility, and support plans for further facilities.

A Power-to-Fuel company, Liquid Wind will develop and finance facilities to produce carbon-neutral liquid fuel, eMethanol. The marine industry is looking to eMethanol as a pathway to enable more sustainable shipping, and currently consumes 350 million tonnes of fuel every year. When used as marine fuel, eMethanol reduces carbon emissions by 94% compared to current fossil fuels.

Liquid Wind is currently developing its first eMethanol facility, which will be located in Örnsköldsvik, in north-east Sweden. To meet growing demand for cleaner fuel, Liquid Wind are designing the business to scale rapidly.

The company aims to establish 500 facilities by 2050, which would prevent the emission of 50M tonnes of carbon dioxide every year—the equivalent of Sweden’s total emissions. Several expert partners have joined the project to support in reaching this important goal, including Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Falkor, Haldor Topsoe, Siemens Energy and Uniper, with many providing technology and expertise as well as investment.

Liquid Wind has also raised funds from Angel Investors and through crowdfunding, leveraging the growing interest in eFuel and desire to support climate action from private individuals.

Liquid Wind expects to reach financial close for the facility early in 2022, with eMethanol available from early 2024.