Haldor Topsoe establishes focused green hydrogen organization to accelerate electrolysis business
02 June 2021
According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast, green hydrogen has the potential to fulfil 17% of the global energy demand by 2050. Haldor Topsoe is determined to take a leading position in the green hydrogen space, and has established a focused green hydrogen organization to accelerate its business.
Topsoe offers an end-to-end portfolio within green hydrogen production by electrolysis and the associated downstream production of ammonia, methanol, and e-fuels. The new organization will leverage Topsoe’s insights into solid oxide electrolysis.
At the core of our efforts is our capability to turn renewable power into essential carbon-neutral fuels and chemicals. We have Topsoe’s leading electrolysis technology, now we add the fully focused organization and leadership needed to realize its true potential. I am thrilled to welcome Chokri Mousaoui as Executive Vice President and head of the organization. Chokri brings great leadership and commercial experience from a highly successful tech startup and will lead our work to accelerate the commercialization of our green hydrogen business.—Roeland Baan, CEO at Topsoe
In March, Topsoe announced that it will build a large-scale SOEC electrolyzer manufacturing facility to meet customer needs for green hydrogen production. When operational in 2023, the facility will produce electrolysis stacks with a capacity of 500 MW per year, expandable to 5 GW. The industrial-scale electrolyzers will be based on Topsoe’s proprietary SOEC high-temperature electrolysis technology offering 30% larger hydrogen output compared to standard technologies.
Selected projects with Topsoe technologies:
100 MW Aquamarine project - Germany; Topsoe and Aquamarine have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to build a 100 megawatt SOEC electrolysis facility to produce green hydrogen to be converted into 300 tons/day of green ammonia.
NEOM Helios project, Saudi Arabia; Topsoe delivers ammonia technology for the world’s biggest green hydrogen facility being built in Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce 650 tons/day of carbon-free hydrogen to power trucks and buses.
Green Fuels project, Denmark; a partnership of Danish companies that will establish green hydrogen production in the Greater Copenhagen Area. Topsoe contributes with know-how about technologies that convert captured CO2 into sustainable methanol and jet fuel using green hydrogen.
Green methanol facilities, Scandinavia; as member of a Power-to-X consortium led by Liquid Wind, Topsoe will produce eMethanol on a commercial scale based on green hydrogen and CO2 capture from waste incineration.
