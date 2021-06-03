Toyota electric bZ4X Concept SUV makes N. American debut; jointly developed with Subaru

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 June 2021

The Toyota bZ4X Concept made its North American debut at Toyota Motor North America’s headquarters. The Toyota bZ4X Concept is the company’s vision for the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles to be introduced under the “Toyota bZ” brand umbrella. More information on the production model of the Toyota bZ4X will be shared later this year, with sales planning to begin in 2022.

Jointly developed with Subaru, the Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept features the new e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform. The concept conveys Toyota’s quality, durability and long-term reliability (QDR) in combination with AWD capabilities to achieve a driving experience that is both comfortable and engaging.

Roughly the size of a RAV4, with the versatility to stand apart from other BEVs, it will be well-positioned in the sweet spot of the market.

—Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing

The Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept features a long wheelbase with short overhangs. The open-concept interior is designed to enhance driver comfort and confidence on the road. The low position of the instrument panel and the location of the meters above the steering wheel not only help expand the vehicle’s sense of space, but also increase visibility to aid in safe and secure driving.

Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through selling a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative-fuel and zero-emission powertrain technologies.

Overall, Toyota plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025. This future lineup will feature 15 dedicated BEVs, including seven carrying the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand. In addition, Toyota intends to bring electrification to its pickup truck lineup in the near future.

