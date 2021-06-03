Gentherm leads investment in electric battery cooling technology maker Carrar

Gentherm, a developer of innovative thermal management technologies, is the lead investor in a seed round of financing in Carrar, an Israel-based technology developer of advanced thermal management systems for the electric mobility market. Carrar’s two-phase cooling technology has the potential to enable fast charging and discharging of a battery to overcome the challenges for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, on-board electronics, and charging infrastructures.

The technology is being developed to be applied in EV battery packs to address the significant challenge of heat dissipation. Carrar’s solution is targeted at delivering uniform temperature for each cell and across the battery pack to preserve battery life and improve performance with greater safety.

The technology uses a simple design that enables highly-efficient cooling within a small, flexible, reinforced polymer enclosure form factor.

The two-phase cooling disruptive technology will play a major role in the future of the EV battery market by enabling faster charging and safer EV use that are key for mass adoption. Gentherm is delivering the future of battery thermal management solutions at scale and we look forward to working together with the goal of bringing our technology to the global market. —Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO of Carrar

Gentherm’s Battery Performance Solutions products are utilized in the thermal management of modern xEV vehicles, which includes full hybrid electric vehicles (FHEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV), but also Cell Connecting Technologies for the sensing of critical data and the configuration of batteries.