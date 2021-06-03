Jacobs, Peachtree Corners, and Qualcomm collaborate to deploy C-V2X technology in Georgia Smart City

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 June 2021

Jacobs, Peachtree Corners and Qualcomm Technologies announced joint efforts to deploy end-to-end smart solutions in one of the US’ first smart city environments powered by real-world connected vehicle technology and infrastructure. As a part of the working relationship, Qualcomm Technologies serves as ecosystem enabler by providing technology solutions, while Jacobs manages the installation commission project delivery.

The program aims to demonstrate the continued momentum of smart cities and spaces, with Peachtree Corners serving as a model for other municipalities as they look to deploy smart solutions and programs.

Peachtree Corners is home to one of the US’ most advanced smart city ecosystems, with smart connected technologies actively being developed and deployed in real-world conditions. Its Curiosity Lab is home to technology developers and companies enabling the future, while smart connected solutions are being deployed across the community, bringing the region to the forefront in the development of next-generation, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Jacobs, Peachtree Corners and Qualcomm Technologies are working together to deploy the company’s technology solutions, focusing initially on roadside infrastructure, traffic management and road safety, with the implementation of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology.

As a part of the program, the city will work with Commsignia to feature roadside units (RSUs) equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ C-V2X solution. Utility vehicles equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ C-V2X solutions will also be utilized to demonstrate vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) direct communications.

The implementation of C-V2X within the smart city environment not only demonstrates the benefits of C-V2X communications in a real-world setting at scale but showcases C-V2X’s safety critical communication capabilities needed to meet the evolving needs of transportation.

C-V2X direct communication is designed to serve as a key feature for safety and mobility applications.  Additionally, C-V2X aids in enabling cleaner and sustainable mobility alternatives as the technology is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions between 5-20%, according to the 5GAA.

C-V2X is globally compatible with 5G networks and complements other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors, such as cameras, radar and Light Detection and Radar (LIDAR).  The C-V2X direct communications is designed to offer vehicles low latency communications for vehicles to broadcast to other vehicles, roadside infrastructure and, in the future and with further optimizations, to pedestrians and other vulnerable road users without the involvement of a cellular network, or cellular network subscription, by operating in globally harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum.

Through the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, Qualcomm Technologies has acted as a catalyst in enabling end-to-end smart deployments and the digital transformation of smart cities and smart connected spaces globally.  Peachtree Corners intends to roll out additional smart solutions in the future by collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies smart cities ecosystem and Qualcomm IoT Services Suite verticals.

