Keysight Technologies expands C-V2X test solutions across the automotive workflow

Keysight Technologies, a technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions, announced the new Keysight C-V2X Autonomous Drive Emulation (ADE) solution, which enables functional, protocol and radio frequency (RF) measurements on 3GPP Release14 C-V2X devices from the Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test platform.

Achieving the goal of fully autonomous driving involves the development of highly complex software infused with artificial intelligence (AI) that can correctly interpret and act upon streams of real-time data from the surrounding infrastructure and from arrays of in-vehicle-based sensors. Thorough verification of the functionality, performance and safety of these systems will depend on detailed simulation and testing in the lab.

Keysight is working to help developers understand, integrate and deploy new technologies that enable advanced safety features, including hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) closed loop systems, which the automotive industry uses to emulate the vehicle systems that surround and connect to any newly developed components. ​​Keysight’s C-V2X ADE solution on the UXM 5G Wireless Test platform supports a range of test types that will support future releases of 5G new radio (NR) C-V2X, to ensure investment protection including:

Transmitter Testing: Power, error-vector magnitude (EVM), frequency accuracy, in-band emissions, adjacent channel leakage ratio (ACLR).

Receiver Testing: Sensitivity, maximum input level, adjacent-channel selectivity.

Protocol Testing: Ensure correct PC5 link protocol, V2X message types and content are sent and received. Comprehensive coverage of C-V2X and LTE protocol test cases for GCF and PTCRB device certification testing.

Application Layer Testing: Incorporate application-level testing that integrates C-V2X scenarios with HIL systems.

As the trend towards autonomous vehicles is continuously gaining momentum, the complexities for non-line-of-sight test cases and drive emulation scenarios are becoming increasingly important. Keysight’s C-V2X ADE solution will enable automotive engineering teams to emulate and verify complex closed-loop drive scenarios in a lab environment under controlled and repeatable test conditions to maximize safety for passengers and road users alike. —Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit

Keysight’s C-V2X ADE solution with the UXM 5G Wireless Test platform provides an environment emulator for in-lab testing versus realistic roadway scenarios, from mundane to one-in-a-million. ​Using total scene generation, it exercises advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) software using time-synchronized inputs to the actual sensors, enabling customers to:

Validate the system performance earlier in the development cycle and enhance validation with synchronous testing of communication-based systems with application-level testing that integrates C-V2X scenarios with HIL systems.

Leverage the flexibility of the platform to add relevant sensor types and expand as sensor systems and test requirements evolve.

Reduce integration costs by leveraging an existing test environment and workflow, protecting investments in HIL systems and 3D modelers via an open ADE architecture.

Verify performance relative to the relevant intelligent transportation system (ITS) stack, ensuring accurate communication to and from the vehicle, covering cases for all major regions: China, Europe, and the United States.

Use 24/7 regression testing to ensure the quality of future updates as well as consistent testing of features and updates that are released post- start of production.

