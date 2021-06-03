UrbanX Group signs FEED contract with Hyundai Engineering for renewable diesel facility in Bakersfield

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UrbanX Renewables Group of Long Beach, CA, executed a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract with Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd—an essential step for building the state’s first facility producing ultra-low carbon renewable diesel. The company will produce its XRD renewable diesel from vegetable oil, fats and waste cooking oils through a proprietary process. Its fuel performs better than traditional diesel and can be used without engine or infrastructure modifications.

UrbanX renewable diesel can cut lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85%, according to Bruce Melgar, UrbanX president. Additionally, renewable diesel lowers tailpipe emissions such as particulate matter, carbon monoxide, total hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxide.

The facility will be in the Bakersfield area and will refine 5,300 barrels per day, generating more than 75 million gallons per year of renewable diesel. It can also yield a prime sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

UrbanX holds a license for Chevron Lummus Global’s patented ISOCONVERSION process which produces the cleaner fuel from waste feedstock, in a joint development with Applied Research Associates. UrbanX’s methodology first produces a renewable crude and then refines it into renewable diesel.

UrbanX process flow.

Also partnering with UrbanX is Total-Western, Paramount, a long-standing industrial contractor who will assist with the construction of the manufacturing plant. Another key player is IQA Solutions of Long Beach, especially skilled in the refining and petrochemical fields, to provide engineering and design services.

The company will soon disclose the exact plant location.

UrbanX has a history in sustainable technology, from harvesting of greases from wastewater streams to the production of biofuels.

