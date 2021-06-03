Volvo Cars opens order books for new electric C40 Recharge

The all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge is available online via volvocars.com in select markets across Europe as of this week. Customers can order from home or place an online order together with their retailer.





The propulsion system consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78 kWh battery that can be fast-charged to 80% in about 40 minutes. It offers an anticipated range of around 420 km (261 miles), which is expected to improve over time via over-the-air software updates.

Like the XC40 Recharge electric compact SUV, the C40 Recharge comes with an infotainment systems jointly developed with Google and based on the Android operating system. It provides consumers with Google apps and services built-in, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play.

Unlimited data enables superior connectivity and the C40 Recharge is designed to receive software updates over the air. That means it will continue to improve over time after it has left the factory.

The C40 Recharge will go into production this fall and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.

In line with its ambition of reducing complexity in its model portfolio and focus on attractive pre-selected variants, Volvo Cars has simplified the consumer offering of the C40 Recharge. When customers get a new C40 Recharge, it will come with a convenient Care offer including items such as service, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance and home charging options where available.

The company will roll out several additional electric models in coming years and aims for 50% of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars by 2025. By 2030, it plans for every car it sells to be pure electric.

In May in the US, Recharge models (BEV and PHEV) represented 20.8% of total Volvo Car USA sales. Recharge models accounted for 47.7% of all Volvo sales in California.

The C40 Recharge offers the consumer benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. Inside, the C40 Recharge provides customers with the high seating position that most Volvo drivers prefer. It is also the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.