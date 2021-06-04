Nano One and Johnson Matthey to co-develop products and processes for JM’s eLNO nickel-rich cathode materials

Nano One Materials and Johnson Matthey (JM) have entered into a joint development agreement to co-develop next-generation products and processes for Johnson Matthey’s eLNO family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials. (Earlier post.)

The partners will use Nano One’s patented One-Pot process and coated nanocrystal technology for the low-cost, low-carbon footprint production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials.

JM has already made significant progress in the commercialization of its family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials and has set a new standard in the sustainable production of battery cathode materials.





Source: Johnson Matthey.

Nano One’s patented One-Pot process is designed to form a type of cathode material known as “coated single crystal” which can deliver increased durability.

The process will also enable these materials to be made directly from metal powders and lithium carbonate to address cost, energy and sustainability objectives across the entire lithium-ion battery supply chain.





The agreement will focus on developing materials, methods of production and a detailed commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled-up manufacturing. The agreement is the culmination of successful technical reviews and preliminary evaluations of both Nano One’s high-nickel cathode materials and IP conducted over the past year and represents a significant milestone in the business relationship between both companies.

We are encouraged by Nano One’s innovations and believe its technology has the potential to offer significant advantages in terms of product performance, sustainability and manufacturing cost for our eLNO family of advanced cathode materials. We are looking forward to building business opportunities and a long lasting collaborative working relationship. —Christian Gunther, Chief Executive, Battery Materials at Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey expects its eLNO family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials to be ready to power the next generation of hybrid and battery electric vehicles in 2024. Its first manufacturing plant, currently under construction in Poland, will initially supply 10,000 MT per year of eLNO, equivalent to ~100,000 electric vehicles. The construction of a second plant is scheduled for later this year, and will initially supply 30,000 MT of eLNO per year.