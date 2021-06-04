Ford sets electrified vehicle sales record in May with 10,364 units

Ford electrified vehicle sales grew 184% in May, achieving a new electrified vehicles sales record of 10,364 vehicles. Growth came from Mustang Mach-E (BEV), which totaled 1,945 vehicle sales, while F-150 PowerBoost (hybrid) totaled 2,852 for the month, Escape electrified (hybrid and plug-in hybrid) sales totaled 3,617—up 125% over last year. Explorer Hybrid sales also had a big increase of 132% over a year ago on sales of 1,156 SUVs.

Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales US and Canada, said that the company has received more than 70,000 reservations for the electric F-150 Lightning over the past two weeks.

Average transaction prices at Ford were up approximately $3,400 over a year ago. Ford’s newest products—Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E—expanded their sales relative to April, with sales of the two totaling 16,892 vehicles (14,947 units of the Bronco Sport and 1,945 units of the Mach-E), while turning quickly on dealer lots.

Ford-brand SUVs were up 51.8% over a year ago on new product introductions of Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E, along with the continued momentum of Escape, Explorer and Expedition.

With the new Bronco Sport and Escape, Ford greatly enhanced its share of the small SUV segment. Ford’s May retail share is up almost 4 full percentage points in the small SUV segment, with sales of both Bronco Sport and Escape expanding their sales within two very different customer groups. Escape sales were up 51.4%, while the majority of Bronco Sport customers are coming from outside the Ford brand.

Total F-Series truck sales through May were up 4.7% on sales of 316,359 trucks. With tight inventories, F-Series continues to turn at record rates. Retail orders for F-Series trucks are up three-fold over last year. Ford continues to fill orders as more semiconductor chips become available.

Total Ford Motor sales in May were 161,725 vehicles, up 4.1% from May 2020. Of that, trucks represented 47% (75,665 units), SUVs represented slightly less than 50% (80,134 units), and cars represented 3.7% (5,926 units.) Electrified vehicles represented 6.4% of total sales.