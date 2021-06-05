Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ATC Drivetrain launches remanufacturing solutions for electric vehicles in North America and Asia

05 June 2021

ATC Drivetrain, an independent global remanufacturer of automotive powertrain and drivetrain systems, is launching remanufacturing capabilities for electric vehicle systems at its Oklahoma City, OK facility to serve the North American automotive market and at its Zhangjiang, China facility to serve the Asian automotive market.

These investments will allow ATC to remanufacture batteries and electric drive units for both plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles. This move represents the next step in the company’s electrification strategy and builds on the competencies and processes initially developed in ATC’s UK facility.

As the industry continues the migration towards electrification, it is strategically important for ATC to install the necessary capabilities and capacities to support our OEM customers in all regions of the world for all of their powertrain and drivetrain remanufacturing needs, regardless of technology platform.

—ATC President & CEO, Greg Heald

With our launch of these competencies in the US and China, we expect to be the first and only independent remanufacturer with global capacities for ICE, hybrid and fully electric vehicle solutions. Although electrification of vehicles is gaining momentum, it’s important to remember there are still more than a billion internal combustion engine-powered vehicles in the world and their lifespan continues to increase. With the addition of EV capabilities, ATC will become a one-stop global remanufacturing solution provider for powertrain and drivetrain products regardless of the technology powering the vehicle or the region of the world.

—George Kostopoulos, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at ATC Drivetrain

ATC will launch remanufacture of both NiMH and LiON batteries and electric drive units in the 3rd quarter of 2021 in Oklahoma City and 4th quarter of 2021 in Zhangjiang, China.

Posted on 05 June 2021 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Manufacturing, Market Background, Plug-ins

