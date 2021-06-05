Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
NHTSA estimates 38,680 traffic fatalities in 2020, up 7.2% from 2019 despite 13.2% drop in VMT
ATC Drivetrain launches remanufacturing solutions for electric vehicles in North America and Asia

Bureau Veritas grants type approval to Echandia marine LTO battery system

05 June 2021

Echandia, a Swedish innovation company in battery and fuel-cell systems, now has its marine battery system, based on LTO technology, type-approved by Bureau Veritas. The solution has proved to meet high international performance and safety requirements, as well as meeting the customer requirements for service life and reliability, which means at least 10 years of heavy operation without interruption.

The system is based on Toshiba LTO cells. Echandia is Toshiba’s preferred maritime module integrator and one of the few global suppliers with the experience, solutions, and certification to embark on large projects.

An important step on the road to electrifying shipping is to have safe and reliable battery systems. In the maritime area, there are a few classification societies that certify and approve the systems that must meet high standards. One of the largest, with 47,000 employees and operations in 140 countries, is Bureau Veritas.

Echandia is the only company in the world to have a certified LTO battery system for marine use in tugboats. It is a breakthrough for safe LTO technology and as tugboats and ferries in local traffic increasingly become battery-powered, the future looks very bright.

—Magnus Eriksson, CEO and founder of Echandia

The requirements for workboats and passenger ferries are higher than for leisure boats. Often they need to be charged quickly and are usually in operation for long periods without interruption. The energy storage systems (ESS) that are being developed are scalable, air-cooled and modular battery systems based on Toshiba’s LTO cells.

The first to use the battery system was the world-leading tugboat manufacturer Damen Shipyards, which built one of the first full-size hybridized tugboats.

In January, Damen and Echandia announced a global partnership, combining Echandia’s DNV-Certified E-LTO energy systems (type approval awarded in 2020) and battery expertise, and Damen’s industry-leading tugboat experience.

Their first project is a fully-electric ship-handling tug to service New Zealand’s largest container and international trade terminal—the Ports of Auckland Limited (POAL). With this port managing over half of New Zealand’s imports and exports, as well as servicing hundreds of thousands of cruise ship voyagers each year this is an exciting project for Echandia to undertake.

The RSD-E Tug 2513 will be a zero-emissions derivation of the IMO Tier III-ready RSD Tug 2513, introduced by Damen in 2018. The 2.8 MWh ESS is specifically optimized for the RSD-E Tug application and is now type-certified by Bureau Veritas.

This is an important milestone for the new, stable, secure LTO battery technology. Certification for marine battery use is the most difficult to achieve, which is why LTO technology can now be expected to make an impact in several areas. Echandia already has a type-approval for its E-LTO system from DNV.

—Jacob Zeidler, project engineer at Echandia

Posted on 05 June 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)