Curtiss-Wright delivers flight test hardware for Eviation’s Alice all-electric aircraft

06 June 2021

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has delivered the primary flight control actuators and control electronics to Eviation Aircraft for the all-electric Alice aircraft, as it prepares for first flight. Curtiss-Wright’s high-power density electromechanical actuators (EMA) provide Eviation with a modular, distributed solution that enables a flexible control architecture.

Alice is a small aircraft (9 passengers plus 2 crew) designed for commuting. Spec’d with an 820 kWh NMC battery pack, it is projected to offer a range of 440 NM (506 miles). Crusing speed is 220 kts, and the service ceiling is 32,000 ft.

Curtiss-Wright’s proven commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) EMA design delivers a lightweight, plug-and-play solution that helps reduce cost, schedule risk, and program risk.

EMA technology delivers benefits over traditional hydraulic approaches, such as superior reliability, improved energy efficiency and reduced weight for a wide range of aviation applications including flight controls, landing gear, and utility actuation.

Curtiss-Wright designs and manufactures its electric actuation products at its Shelby, NC facility.

Posted on 06 June 2021 in Aviation & Aerospace, Electric (Battery)

