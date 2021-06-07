American Honda electrified vehicle sales in May up 176.5% y-o-y; 6.7% of total sales

American Honda reported a surge in electrified vehicle sales for May 2021, with 11,921 units posted compared to 4,311 units in May 2020—an increase of 176.5%. Total electrified vehicles sales for Jan-May 2021 reached 47,797 units, up 182.7% year-on-year.

Those results represent 6.7% of total sales for May, and 7.0% of total sales for Jan-May.

The electrified vehicle results include total sales of hybrid, battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles from the Honda and Acura brands.

Overall, American Honda set an all-time sales record for any month on the sales of 176,815 units in May. Honda brand light trucks set a new all-time monthly sales record, helping the brand to record May sales. Trucks now represent 52.2% of American Honda sales, with Accura brand trucks accounting for 66.3% of its sales and American Honda trucks accounting for 50.5% of its sales in the month.

Honda HR-V posted its best-ever monthly sales, topping 15,200 for the month; Honda CR-V, Pilot and Passport each set new May sales records.

Strong car sales continued with Accord and Civic combining to surpass 62,000 sales in May.