American Honda electrified vehicle sales in May up 176.5% y-o-y; 6.7% of total sales

07 June 2021

American Honda reported a surge in electrified vehicle sales for May 2021, with 11,921 units posted compared to 4,311 units in May 2020—an increase of 176.5%. Total electrified vehicles sales for Jan-May 2021 reached 47,797 units, up 182.7% year-on-year.

Those results represent 6.7% of total sales for May, and 7.0% of total sales for Jan-May.

The electrified vehicle results include total sales of hybrid, battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles from the Honda and Acura brands.

Overall, American Honda set an all-time sales record for any month on the sales of 176,815 units in May. Honda brand light trucks set a new all-time monthly sales record, helping the brand to record May sales. Trucks now represent 52.2% of American Honda sales, with Accura brand trucks accounting for 66.3% of its sales and American Honda trucks accounting for 50.5% of its sales in the month.

Honda HR-V posted its best-ever monthly sales, topping 15,200 for the month; Honda CR-V, Pilot and Passport each set new May sales records.

Strong car sales continued with Accord and Civic combining to surpass 62,000 sales in May.

Posted on 07 June 2021 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Market Background, Sales

