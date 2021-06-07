Retriev Technologies and HOBI International collaborate on collection of EV batteries for recycling

HOBI International Inc. (HOBI) and Retriev Technologies have entered into a collaborative partnership for the purpose of collecting and recycling large format electric vehicle (EV) batteries throughout North America. Recognizing the rapid expansion and projected growth of the EV market, the goal of this relationship will be to ensure that the lithium batteries used in EVs are collected and responsibly recycled in a manner that creates value within the battery industry’s circular economy.

As more states adopt measures similar to California, which has implemented a ban on internal combustion engines sold in the state starting in 2030, the EV market will grow exponentially in the coming years. The end-of-life management and recycling of these batteries is critical for environmental safety and sustainability, and it must be addressed now. —Rick Rose, Vice President of Retriev Technologies’ Ohio Corporate Headquarters

Retriev has processed more than 30 million pounds of lithium batteries over the last 25 years. Retriev’s patented process utilizes a hydrometallurgical process which recovers critical materials necessary for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

Retriev is the only US facility that was funded by the US Department of Energy to construct a dedicated recycling facility for recycling hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. The Retriev facility in Canada is R2 and ISO certified.

HOBI International, Inc., is an IT asset management and electronics recycling company with facilities in Illinois, Texas, and Arizona. Serving clients since 1992, HOBI’s IT services group focuses on corporate IT, data and telecommunications infrastructure, providing resale and re-marketing, data erasure and data destruction, recycling, environmental and compliance reporting, de-installation services, and logistics management.