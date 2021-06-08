DOE issues RFP for RD&D on integrated energy systems to support H2@Scale; leveraging ARIES

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a request for proposals for research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities leveraging the Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) platform (earlier post) and supporting DOE’s H2@Scale vision for clean and affordable hydrogen.

Through this request from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, seeks proposals for collaborative RD&D projects addressing three priority topics of interest:

Topic 1: H2@ARIES—Integrated Hydrogen Energy System Testing/Validation

Topic 2: Applied Risk Assessment and Modeling for H2@Scale Applications

Topic 3: Next-Generation Sensor Technologies.

ARIES is a research platform that can match the complexity of the modern energy system and conduct integrated research to support the development of new energy technologies. It supports H2@Scale goals by enabling integrated systems RD&D and de-risking the scaling of hydrogen energy systems that reduce emissions and are secure, reliable, safe, and affordable.

To address the safety requirements that accompany such large-scale energy systems, H2@Scale requires the development and implementation of next-generation safety technology such as detection systems. As efforts accelerate to decarbonize energy sectors beyond light-duty transportation, applied risk assessment and modeling of large-scale deployment of these H2@Scale applications is required.

This request for proposals looks to increase industrial and stakeholder engagement in H2@Scale and ARIES through investment and active participation in cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) projects with DOE’s national laboratories. HFTO funding will go towards the national laboratory services, staff time, and facilities necessary to execute each project successfully.

Selected projects must include one or more national laboratories and must also include partners from one or more of the following: industry, universities, non-profits, institutes, codes and standards organizations, associations, or other relevant stakeholders. DOE encourages diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as participation by any disadvantaged or underserved communities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or other minority-serving institutions.

Collaboration across national laboratories where appropriate, particularly to avoid duplication and leverage resources or unique capabilities, is highly encouraged. Up to $4 million is anticipated in fiscal year 2021, with the potential for similar amounts in the following two years, subject to appropriations.