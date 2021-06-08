DOE: US net petroleum imports negative for 2020

In 2020, net petroleum imports (total imports minus exports) were negative for the first time since the US Energy Information Administration began tracking them—i.e., the United States exported more petroleum than it imported.





This includes crude oil and petroleum products. Net imports peaked in 2005 at 12.5 million barrels per day.

Total petroleum products supplied is the sum of the products supplied for each petroleum product, crude oil, unfinished oils, and gasoline blending components. This also includes petroleum products supplied for non‐combustion use in the industrial and transportation sectors.