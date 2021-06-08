Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Manheim: Wholesale used vehicle prices continue record-setting surge
DOE launches Energy Earthshots initiative; Hydrogen Shot first; $1/kg in 1 decade

DOE: US net petroleum imports negative for 2020

08 June 2021

In 2020, net petroleum imports (total imports minus exports) were negative for the first time since the US Energy Information Administration began tracking them—i.e., the United States exported more petroleum than it imported.

Fotw1189

This includes crude oil and petroleum products. Net imports peaked in 2005 at 12.5 million barrels per day.

Total petroleum products supplied is the sum of the products supplied for each petroleum product, crude oil, unfinished oils, and gasoline blending components. This also includes petroleum products supplied for non‐combustion use in the industrial and transportation sectors.

Posted on 08 June 2021 in Market Background, Oil | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)