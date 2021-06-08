Strategy Analytics: domain controller penetration to approach 60% by 2028, but implementation is piecemeal

Implementation of domain and zonal controller-based automotive architectures remains at an early stage, and while Strategy Analytics forecasts overall domain controller penetration will approach 60% by 2028, the Strategy Analytics Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis Service (PBCS) Service report “The Rise of the Domain Controller: When, where and how?” notes the push towards centralized architectures and the subsequent use of domain controllers is occurring at different take-up rates.

There is no wholesale move towards centralization of automotive E/E architectures in place and while the intent is there, actual implementation is occurring on a piecemeal basis with individual OEMs. Similarly, there is no concerted effort towards domain-based or zonal-based architectures.

The penetration of domain controllers for infotainment and ADAS is driving the initial implementation and being joined by domain controllers for the powertrain market.

Non-traditional OEMs, e.g. Tesla, Nio, Xpeng etc., with a focus on electrification and autonomy/automated driving are leading while legacy OEMs such as BMW, Ford and Toyota have taken a more conservative approach.