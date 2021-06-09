Electrify Home announces availability of HomeStation EV charger

Electrify Home announced that its fastest to-date Level 2 home charger, HomeStation, is now on sale at the ElectrifyHome.com webstore for $649 with free shipping and returns within the 48 contiguous states. Customers may also choose to purchase the HomeStation through Amazon.com for $649, subject to their shipping and return policies.





New owners can install the home charger themselves or choose from installation packages offered by a third-party service provider through the Electrify Home webstore.

HomeStation customers will be able to rely on the Electrify America app for all home and public charging needs. The HomeStation’s WiFi capabilities let users sync their product with the app, which can then be used to start and stop home charging sessions remotely, schedule future home charging sessions, and view charging status and reminders.

HomeStation will also soon allow for integration with Amazon’s Alexa, so customers can have the added convenience to use a voice assistant to communicate easily with the HomeStation.

With 9.6kW of available power at 40 amps, the HomeStation can charge 6.8x faster than a Level 1 charger. This means capable vehicles can add up to 33 miles of range per hour while charging on the HomeStation.

During installation, and with input from a licensed and qualified electrician, the amperage can be configured to deliver either 40, 32 or 16 amps to help avoid potentially expensive upgrades to the home’s electrical panel. In addition, the ability to schedule charging through the Electrify America mobile app may allow users to take advantage of lower energy costs during off-peak hours, where such utility rates are available.

HomeStation features include: